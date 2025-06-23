New Historical Novel Sheds Light On Southern Grit, Family Legacy, And The True Meaning Of Success

Nancy Potter's Debut Novel, Barbour's Cut: Beyond the River's Reach, Pays Tribute to a Forgotten American Hero - Her Great-Grandfather

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With lyrical storytelling and rich historical detail, debut author Nancy Potter unveils Barbour's Cut: Beyond the River's Reach , a stirring historical novel inspired by the life of her great-grandfather, Captain Clyde Barbour - a self-made industrialist, beloved community leader, and a man whose legacy helped save an entire town during the Great Depression.

Drawing on decades of oral history, meticulous research, and personal memories, Potter breathes life into a Southern narrative that is both deeply personal and universally inspiring. The novel follows the journey of a boy born into poverty who rises to become one of the wealthiest men in the South - not only through grit and intelligence, but also through generosity and a visionary spirit.

“I never really decided to write this book - it just grew with me,” said Potter.“The stories my grandmother shared with me as she brushed my hair - tales of her father, of his love for family, his drive, his brilliance - took root early. Over the years, I felt a growing need not just to share his story, but to understand it. This novel is the result of 38 years of research, reflection, and love.”

A Message from the Author to Her Readers:

“At its core, Barbour's Cut is a story about possibilities,” Potter shares.“It's about how someone, regardless of humble beginnings, can build an extraordinary life. But it's also an honest exploration of the human side of success - the struggles, the family dynamics, the imperfect decisions. Captain Clyde Barbour wasn't just a businessman; he was a man who believed in lifting others up, in creating win-win outcomes, and in using his wealth to rebuild the very community that raised him up from a boy floating down the Mississippi River. This story is for anyone who believes that success should be measured not just by what we achieve financially, but by how we impact others along the way.”

Barbour's Cut offers more than a gripping narrative - it delivers life lessons on resilience, leadership, love, and legacy. Readers will find themselves reflecting on the balance between ambition and compassion, on the unpredictable nature of family, and on what it truly means to live a meaningful life.

