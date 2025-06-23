ALM Ford Marietta Offers Over 3,500 New & Used Fords Available, Starting At Just $25,000

Your affordable Ford is at ALM Ford Marietta! Over 3,500 new & used cars, trucks & SUVs starting from $25,000. Serving Marietta, Smyrna & Surrounding Areas.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALM Ford Marietta is proud to announce an exceptional opportunity for car buyers in Marietta, Smyrna, Sandy Springs, and the greater Atlanta, GA area. We're showcasing an extensive local inventory of over 3,500 new and used Ford vehicles combined. Many attractive options are available starting at just $25,000.

This significant selection underscores our dealership's commitment to providing both remarkable choice and outstanding value to the community. This is especially true in a market where finding both can be a challenge. "We understand that our customers are looking for quality, reliability, and affordability," said a spokesperson for ALM Ford Marietta.

"This extensive collection of Ford cars, trucks, and SUVs is tailored to meet those needs. Whether you're in the market for a brand-new Ford fresh off the line or a dependable, high-value pre-owned model, our aim is to make your car shopping experience easy. We want to ensure you drive away in a vehicle you love, at a price that makes sense."

A Peek at What's In Stock Starting from $25,000

To give you a real taste of the variety and value packed into this selection of over 3,500 new and used Ford vehicles, ALM Ford Marietta is pleased to point out a few popular models.

Many great options are available starting from that accessible $25,000 mark. Please note that specific inventory and pricing can change, so we always suggest checking our website or visiting us for the very latest availability.

Featured New Fords

Thinking about a brand-new Ford? Our extensive new inventory includes many ways to get into the latest models. Here are a few examples of what you might find:

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend SUV comes with an efficient EcoBoost engine and is ready for your next outing. The Big Bend trim gives you that classic off-road spirit mixed with everyday SUV usefulness. It's a smart way into the sought-after Bronco family.

If you need a practical and modern ride, take a look at the 2025 Ford Escape Active SUV. Its EcoBoost engine offers a nice balance of power and fuel economy. The Active trim is packed with useful features for daily driving.

The compact 2025 Ford Maverick XL Truck, powered by an EcoBoost I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT engine, is a real standout. The Maverick XL redefines what a truck can be with its smart size and excellent usability.

Featured Used Fords for Great Value, Proven Quality

Our selection also prominently includes a wide array of quality pre-owned vehicles. These offer a fantastic way to get into a great Ford at an even more attractive price. Here are just a few examples:

The dependable 2015 Ford F-150 XLT Truck, often with the robust V6 Flex Fuel Ti-VCT engine, gives you full-size truck utility. With an approximate price around $21,420 and 121,465 miles, this F-150 represents an incredible deal.

For those who want truck utility with more agile handling, the 2020 Ford Ranger XLT Truck is a great pick. It typically features the responsive EcoBoost I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT engine. You might find one available for around $23,420 with about 92,400 miles.

Thinking of going electric? The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SUV, with its smooth Dual Electric Motor, makes that step exciting and more reachable. Often available near $26,420 with around 71,742 miles, it's a prime example of the diverse, high-value used Fords you can discover.

More Than Just Great Prices at ALM Ford Marietta

Finding a Ford with an attractive price tag is a great start. But at ALM Ford Marietta, we believe your car ownership should be excellent from beginning to end. That's why we focus on providing more than just a wide selection.

We're committed to making the entire process straightforward and supportive for our customers.

Financing That Fits Your Needs

Our experienced finance team is here to make auto financing simple. They work with a wide network of lenders to find competitive rates. We also regularly feature Ford Credit financing deals and lease offers.

To save you time, you can even get pre-approved for financing right on our website, .

Service You Can Count On, Long After You Drive Away

Our relationship doesn't end when you drive your Ford off our lot. The ALM Ford Marietta Service Center is staffed by factory-trained, Ford-certified service technicians. They use Genuine Ford Parts and accessories.

Whether it's routine maintenance or more complex repairs, our team provides high-quality care. We aim to be your trusted partner for the entire life of your vehicle.

Find Your Ford at ALM Ford Marietta: Visit Us Today!

With over 3,500 new and used Ford vehicles in stock, and options starting from just $25,000, your next great Ford is waiting. Whether you're interested in the Bronco Sport, Escape, Maverick, a used F-150, Ranger, or the Mustang Mach-E, we have a Ford to fit your needs and budget. We warmly invite you to explore this extensive selection in person.

Our friendly team is ready to show you around and arrange a test drive. You can find us at ALM Ford Marietta, 869 Cobb Pkwy S, Marietta, GA 30060-9225. Prefer to shop online? Visit to browse our complete inventory.

Have questions or want to schedule an appointment? Contact our Sales Department at (943) 300-4020. Don't miss this chance to find your perfect Ford!

Robert Watkins

ALM Automotive Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.