Duke Energy Urges North Carolina And South Carolina Customers To Reduce Electric Usage
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As high temperatures increase, Duke Energy is urging customers in the Carolinas to reduce their energy use during periods of peak demand today, June 23 from 3-8 p.m. to help lessen the energy demand on the power grid and reduce the potential of isolated power outages.
As we continue to manage available power supplies, protect the grid and maintain normal operations, here are some simple ways customers can help:
-
At home, raise the temperature to the highest comfortable setting . Keep in mind: Your system will run longer the hotter it is outside – even if your thermostat setting never changes. Postpone laundry until later in the evening or tomorrow morning.
Avoid prolonged use of your electric range/oven , which can heat up the house, making your AC work harder, using more energy.
Avoid using appliances such as washing machines, dryers and dishwashers during the high-demand hours noted above.
Consider grilling outdoors to keep indoor temperatures lower and reduce energy use from electric stovetops and ovens.
Turn off any unnecessary appliances , unused plug-ins and lights.
"We deeply appreciate our customers' cooperation, patience and understanding as we work to help ensure the stability and reliability of the system," said Ben Harrison, Duke Energy vice president of grid operations – planning and operations. "We understand that reducing electricity use during these hours can be inconvenient, but our customers' actions make a significant difference for all."
Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.
Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.
More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.
24-Hour: 800.559.3853
