Penfed Foundation For Military Heroes Awards Army Women's Foundation Grant To Recognize And Honor The Service Of All U.S. Army Women
The Army Women's Foundation honors, empowers, and connects Army women through a number of programs. To honor Army women, the Foundation remembers and recognizes women through its Hall of Fame Recognition program. To empower and help Army women achieve their academic and career goals, the Foundation provides scholarships to women who are serving or have served in the Army. Through the Foundation's leadership development forums, mentorship programs, social media, and webinars, the Foundation offers Army women opportunities to network, learn, and hear from experts in defense policy, veteran benefits, and the civilian workforce.
"We are so grateful to the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes for their support of Army women," said Lieutenant General (retired) Kathleen Gainey, President of the U. S. Army Women's Foundation. "This grant will allow the Army Women's Foundation to continue its important mission of preserving the legacy of women who have served and protecting the opportunities of those who serve now and in the future."
About PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes
Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in the civilian world. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers most of the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .
