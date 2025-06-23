MG Properties Acquires Citron Apartments In Anaheim, CA For $144M
"Orange County has been a top performing market through several downturns over the past 20 years. With low new supply and continued rental demand, we are very bullish on the market and the opportunity for growth." Said Jeff Gleiberman, President of MG Properties.
Financing for the transaction was provided by Freddie Mac and arranged by Kevin Mignogna, Charlie Haggard, Lee Scott, Joey Guarino and Michael Beach with Berkadia.
To learn more visit:
ABOUT MG PROPERTIES
MG Properties is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG Properties was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 32,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, across 113 communities. For additional information, visit
SOURCE MG Properties
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment