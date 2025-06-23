MG Properties Acquires Citron Apartments In Anaheim, CA For $144M

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built in 2023, Citron is located near two major California freeways, Disneyland, The Anaheim Convention Center, and The Platinum Triangle, where the Los Angeles Angels and Anaheim Ducks host home games. The four-story mid-rise construction property features upscale amenities and modern finishes.

"Orange County has been a top performing market through several downturns over the past 20 years. With low new supply and continued rental demand, we are very bullish on the market and the opportunity for growth." Said Jeff Gleiberman, President of MG Properties.

Financing for the transaction was provided by Freddie Mac and arranged by Kevin Mignogna, Charlie Haggard, Lee Scott, Joey Guarino and Michael Beach with Berkadia.

To learn more visit:

ABOUT MG PROPERTIES

MG Properties is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG Properties was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 32,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, across 113 communities. For additional information, visit

SOURCE MG Properties