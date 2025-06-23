Batteries Plus And Customers Help Plant Over 35,000 Trees Across The Country

Battery-Focused Initiative Backs the Arbor Day Foundation with Reforestation Efforts

HARTLAND, Wis., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus is proud to announce the results of its first-ever " Buy a Pack, Plant a Tree " initiative, launched in partnership with Energizer and the Arbor Day Foundation . Thanks to its generous customers, the brand will help the Arbor Day Foundation plant 35,332 trees across the U.S. in the coming months, with each tree representing a step toward a greener, healthier planet.

The Power to Support the Environment

The initiative marked the launch of Batteries Plus's philanthropic platform, Power with Purpose , designed to unify all of the brand's charitable work under one name. Batteries Plus will make a donation to plant one tree through the Arbor Day Foundation for each of the 35,332 24-packs of Energizer MAX® AA or AAA batteries sold in stores between April 1 and May 31.

"Our customers didn't just buy batteries, they're making meaningful changes," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus . "Power with Purpose is about being able to create an impact through everyday actions, and we're incredibly grateful to our customers for joining us in that mission throughout the year."

Furthering the initiative, these Energizer MAX® batteries were sold in new packaging that's 100% recyclable and plastic-free* – a sustainable innovation from Energizer that also makes the batteries easier to open and store.

A New Chapter in Giving Back

Power with Purpose goes far beyond sustainability-focused initiatives like the "Buy a Pack, Plant a Tree" promotion. Through this platform, Batteries Plus remains committed to Emergency Preparedness efforts – ensuring consumers and their families are safe in times of severe weather and natural disasters. The brand also remains dedicated to helping support families in need during the holiday season through its annual partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program – supplying batteries to power donated toys.

"Batteries Plus is all about showing up for the communities we serve, not just once but all year long," said Williams. "Whether it's planting trees or helping families prepare for storm season, we're committed to using our platform to make a difference."

Batteries Plus has over 800 locations open and in development in 48 states and Puerto Rico. To find a location near you, visit: . To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation and its reforestation work, visit: .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 730 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit /business-interest .

ABOUT ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer, EVEREADY, Rayovac, and VARTA. Energizer is also a leading designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products from recognized brands such as A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co., California Scents, Driven, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, and STP. As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit for more details.

ABOUT THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at .

*On select packaging, excluding seals.

Media Contact: Paige Stark, Fishman Public Relations

