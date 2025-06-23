Little Debbie® Snacks Introduces Big Pack Old Fashioned Donuts
With signature golden-brown ridges and a satisfying, soft-yet-dense texture, these donuts offer the nostalgic taste consumers seek. Each one delivers a bakery-style moment. Perfect whether at home or on the go.
Dressed & Ready for the Day
Individually wrapped for freshness and ease, these donuts are simple to store, pack, and enjoy anytime. The carton's eye-catching, retro-inspired design with a fresh, modern twist ensures they stand out in pantries and on retail shelves alike.
Product Availability
Little Debbie Big Pack Old Fashioned Donuts will be available nationwide beginning mid-June 2025 . Consumers can expect to find them in stores by the end of the month.
For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
Corporate Information Contact
Mike Gloekler
Corporate Communications and PR Manager
Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440
Cell: (423) 364-4431
Email: [email protected]
Brand and Product Information Contact
Jennifer Cummins-Askew
Marketing Operations and Advertising Manager
Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611
Email: [email protected]
About McKee Foods Corporation
McKee Foods is a family bakery with annual sales of approximately two billion dollars. Founded during the Great Depression by O.D. and Ruth McKee, the company has grown from a small Chattanooga bakery to employing about 6,400 people across Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. McKee Foods produces Little Debbie® Snacks, Drake's® Cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks, and Fieldstone® Bakery products. Visit mckeefoods for more information.
About the Little Debbie Brand
The Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 baked sweet goods brand in the U.S., with over 2,000 products purchased every minute. Freshly made in our bakeries and delivered by our own trucking fleet, Little Debbie snacks reach communities through local wholesale distributors. Our family promise of quality, freshness, and taste appears on every package. Visit littledebbie or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
SOURCE McKee Foods
Legal Disclaimer:
