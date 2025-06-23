The Waterfront At The Pines Welcomes The 50Th Invasion Of The Pines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) What began as a protest in heels is now Fire Island's fiercest Fourth of July tradition-celebrating freedom, drag, and unapologetic self-expression in style.

Fire Island Pines, NY, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Waterfront at The Pines will play host to the 50th Invasion of the Pines on Friday, July 4, with a newly expanded program of festivities that celebrate Fire Island's history and the bold, beautiful future of LGBTQ+ culture. This year marks the 50th time the Invasion has taken place since it first happened as an act of protest in 1976.

It all started when a drag queen from Cherry Grove was denied service at The Blue Whale -sparking a fierce and fabulous act of resistance. Led by Panzi, a boatload of queens sailed into the harbor, in full glam, demanding visibility and acceptance. That protest became a tradition-equal parts spectacle, satire, and celebration-and the Invasion was born.

Presented in partnership with Tryst Hospitality and the Fire Island Pines Property Owners Association (FIPPOA), this year's Invasion is expected to be the biggest celebration so far. Programming includes all-day entertainment across The Waterfront, a post-Invasion pool party headlined by Violet Chachki at The Tryst Pool Club, Low Tea at The Blue Whale, High Tea at The Pavilion, and a late-night blowout, capped off with fireworks over the harbor.

“The Invasion of the Pines started as a protest-drag queens sailing in to crash the party,” said Tristan Schukraft, CEO of Tryst Hospitality.“Almost 50 years later, it's the most fabulous Fourth of July celebration anywhere. Rooted in our constitutional right to self-expression, it's a floating fashion show, a dockside dance floor, and the most fun you can legally have on a holiday.”

THE PRE-SHOW

Hosted by Tryst Hospitality + FIPPOA

Held at the ferry dock and at The Pavilion, Canteen and The Blue Whale, the pre-show begins at 12:30 PM with a high-energy dance production led by choreographer Louis Villabon.

THE ARRIVALS

Hosted by Panzi, also known as Thom Hansen

Grand Marshal Panzi , who led the original 1976 Invasion, returns to host the legendary boat arrivals, which begin promptly at 2:00 PM. As drag queens from Cherry Grove disembark, Panzi will introduce each one from the harbor stage.

WATCH THE ACTION, JOIN THE PARTY – JULY 4

All day long on July 4, every Tryst Hospitality venue at The Waterfront at The Pines will host its own Invasion viewing party-including a live stream of the legendary arrivals. The Pavilion, The Tryst Pool Club, and The Blue Whale each offer ticketed experiences featuring prime vantage points, live DJs, and surprise performances starting at 11:00 AM.

Tickets for prime viewing locations will be available soon at PinesFI.com .

DINING & TEA SERVICE WITH FIREWORKS!

On the Fourth, The Canteen will serve from 7:00 AM to 5:00 AM, with The Blue Whale Taco open from 11:00 AM to midnight. Hot dog carts will also be posted throughout The Waterfront from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM for all your between-party cravings.

Once the arrivals wrap, Fire Island's favorite tea traditions take over:



Low Tea at The Blue Whale (5:00 PM) with DJ Tony Ynor

High Tea at The Pavilion (7:00 PM) with Daniro

Ty Tea at The Pavilion (10:00 PM) with Ty Sunderland Piano Night at The Blue Whale (10:00 PM) with Lance Horne

After dark, The Tryst Fire Island presents Fireworks at The Waterfront at 9:30 PM , followed by your choice of The Pavilion or The Blue Whale to close out the night in style.

THE PARTIES CONTINUE ALL WEEKEND

The Invasion may kick things off, but the party doesn't stop there. From Thursday through Monday, The Waterfront at The Pines will host nonstop entertainment, dining, drag brunches, DJs, and pool parties across its iconic venues. For all the events and details visit .

Tryst Hospitality is reimagining The Waterfront at The Pines , with plans underway to transform its iconic venues- The Pavilion , The Blue Whale , and more-into a fully restored cultural and nightlife destination for the next generation.

Join the party and follow the transformation at @trysthotels and @thepinesfireisland .

# # #

About The Waterfront at The Pines

The Waterfront at The Pines is the cultural and social heart of Fire Island Pines. Home to legendary venues like The Pavilion, The Canteen, The Tryst Pool Club, and The Blue Whale-the birthplace of the original gay tea dance-Fire Island Pines has long been a sanctuary of freedom, expression, and celebration. Now part of Tristan Schukraft's Tryst Hospitality portfolio, The Waterfront at The Pines is undergoing a bold transformation that honors its iconic legacy while setting a new standard for gay luxury and nightlife. With The Tryst Fire Island hotel set to open soon, Schukraft's vision is clear: protect LGBTQ+ spaces, elevate the guest experience, and make sure the spirit of Fire Island shines brighter than ever. Fire Island Pines is the ultimate place to celebrate life and be unapologetically yourself. Follow the evolution at @thepinesfireisland .

About Tryst Hotels

Tryst Hotels are a collection of luxury boutique hotels that offer an upscale, inclusive experience for guests seeking high-end accommodations with a vibrant, social atmosphere. Part of Tristan Schukraft's Tryst Hospitality family of LGBTQ+ venues, Tryst Hotels are in some of the world's most popular LGBT destinations, providing guests with unique experiences, exceptional service, and a commitment to community and sustainability. Each property offers a one-of-a-kind stay where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior. Book your tryst in Puerto Vallarta, San Juan or Fire Island by visiting . Follow all the poolside glamour and brunchtime drama by following @trysthotels .

Attachments



The Waterfront at the Pines Vintage photo of Fire Island Pines

CONTACT: Brian Rosman Tryst Hospitality | The Waterfront at The Pines 323.443.7880 ...