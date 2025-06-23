Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 82,223 Ageas shares in the period from 16-06-2025 until 20-06-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 16-06-2025 4,440 250,826 56.49 56.35 56.65 17-06-2025 27,845 1,565,455 56.22 55.90 56.40 18-06-2025 14,450 814,241 56.35 56.10 56.45 19-06-2025 20,800 1,168,272 56.17 56.05 56.35 20-06-2025 14,688 838,003 57.05 56.45 57.30 Total 82,223 4,636,797 56.39 55.90 57.30

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,492,789 shares for a total amount of EUR 176,057,004. This corresponds to 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

