Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme


2025-06-23 11:46:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 82,223 Ageas shares in the period from 16-06-2025 until 20-06-2025.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
16-06-2025 4,440 250,826 56.49 56.35 56.65
17-06-2025 27,845 1,565,455 56.22 55.90 56.40
18-06-2025 14,450 814,241 56.35 56.10 56.45
19-06-2025 20,800 1,168,272 56.17 56.05 56.35
20-06-2025 14,688 838,003 57.05 56.45 57.30
Total 82,223 4,636,797 56.39 55.90 57.30

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,492,789 shares for a total amount of EUR 176,057,004. This corresponds to 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

MENAFN23062025004107003653ID1109711269

