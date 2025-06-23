Celebrity Hairstylist Atakan Romano Releases Tell-All Memoir Breaking Free From Glamhairartist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International celebrity hairstylist Atakan Romano, famously known as Glamhairartist, is stepping out from behind the chair and into the spotlight with the release of his explosive new memoir, Breaking Free From Glamhairartist.

The book offers an unfiltered, deeply personal look into the high-gloss world of celebrity styling and the emotional cost of living behind a façade.

A globe-trotting icon in the beauty industry, Romano built his career crafting red-carpet looks for models, influencers, and stars across Europe and the Middle East. But behind the scenes, he was battling the pressure of maintaining a persona that no longer reflected his true identity.

"Glamhairartist was once a name that gave me power, recognition, and access," Atakan Romano said. "But it also became a mask one that slowly suffocated the real me."

The book peels back layers of celebrity culture, toxic beauty standards, and the harsh realities of fame. More than just a memoir, Breaking Free From Glamhairartist is a cautionary tale and a call for authenticity in an image-obsessed age.

Controversial Turkish social media personalities and reality TV stars Nihal and Bahar Candan were instrumental in his self-realization journey. Known for their bold personas and viral media presence, the sisters served as a mirror to Romano's public image unfiltered, glamorous, and often misunderstood.

Romano describes the Candan sisters as "catalysts" in his awakening. Their interactions forced him to confront the performative nature of his brand and question the cost of sustaining Glamhairartist's global image.

"They lived so unapologetically that it made me realize how much of myself I was editing for public approval," he writes in a powerful chapter that explores their intertwined rise to internet fame.

The book captures behind-the-scenes encounters with the Candan sisters, emotional conversations, and even moments of friction that ultimately pushed Romano toward clarity. Their fearless approach to identity and public scrutiny played a pivotal role in his decision to step away from the character he had created.

Recently and sadly, Nihal Candan passed away shockingly on 21 June. Her family buried her in Turkey the next day. "I'm heartsick and deeply saddened at the loss of dear friend and collaborator," Romano said. "She will hold a special place in my heart forever."

Breaking Free From Glamhairartist is a raw and emotional act of liberation. Romano addresses the mental toll of constant visibility, influencer culture's contradictions, and self-acceptance's healing power.

The book is now available in English on Amazon .

Additional details are found on Romano's website: glamhairatakanstudio.com . His Documentary is under development, and the Candan sisters will be prominently included.

About Atakan Romano

Atakan Romano is an internationally recognized hairstylist, creative consultant, and digital personality best known by his former brand, Glamhairartist. With over a decade of experience in luxury beauty, Romano has worked with celebrities, fashion houses, and media outlets across Europe, Turkey, and the UAE. Breaking Free From Glamhairartist is a new chapter in his evolving career.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

