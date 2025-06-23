Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 480,782 treasury shares.

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports there were no purchases of Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 16 to 20 June 2025.

