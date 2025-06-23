Hilliard Law Transforms Overgrown Space Into Community Haven For Rustic House Residents At Metro Ministries

Hilliard Law staff prepare lunches at Metro Ministries.

Hilliard Law staff prepared over 150 sack dinners to serve to our neighbors at Metro Ministries.

A crew from Hilliard Law paints a picnic table and stains a re-built handrail at Metro Ministries.

Hilliard Law is proud to share the completion of a multi-phase project that revitalized a space for the men of Rustic House at Metro Ministries.

- Bob HilliardCORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hilliard Law is proud to share the successful completion of a multi-phase community project that transformed an overgrown, neglected outdoor area into a revitalized space of rest and connection for the men of Rustic House at Corpus Christi Metro Ministries . What began with clearing thick overgrowth and repairing structural elements culminated in the creation of a welcoming new patio and gathering area, designed to offer peace, comfort, and dignity to its residents.Over the past weekend, volunteers from Hilliard Law, including partners, attorneys, staff, and interns, dedicated themselves to revitalizing the outdoor space.Carried out over several weeks, the project included clearing brush, rebuilding and painting handrails, installing pavers to form a patio, sealing the retaining wall, and adding a painted picnic table. The final phase took place this past Saturday, when the Hilliard Law team finished sealing and painting, while a second team prepared sack dinners, and Top Dawg Bros food truck served hot and fresh 'dawgs' with all the fixings for lunch.A special moment of the day included a surprise visit from Del Hilliard and his Trojan baseball 10U teammates, who surprised everyone at lunchtime with ice-cold lemonade and cookies from their Coastal Bend Lemonade Day stand, adding a personal and heartfelt touch to the event.The project was attended by members of the Hilliard family, whose deep-rooted commitment to serving the Corpus Christi community spans more than 40 years. Bob and Catherine Hilliard, owners and partners of Hilliard Law, joined the day's efforts, along with their son, attorney Alex Hilliard, his wife Brit, and their daughter Briar. Their youngest son, Del, along with his friends, contributed joyfully to the day's events. The family's presence was a meaningful reminder that at Hilliard Law, giving back isn't just a principle-it's a legacy.“This space is more than a project-it's a reflection of our values,” said Bob Hilliard, Founder of Hilliard Law.“To stand beside my family, colleagues, and interns and witness our shared commitment to service come to life was incredibly moving. We don't just say we're committed to our community-we live it.”Patty Clark, Executive Director of Metro Ministries, expressed her appreciation:“The transformation of this space is a beautiful example of how collaboration and compassion can create lasting change. We speak often about dignity and the reciprocal sharing of God's love, and about serving our most vulnerable neighbors. We are so grateful to Hilliard Law-not just for the physical work, but for the care and respect they've shown to our residents.”As a firm deeply invested in the well-being of Corpus Christi, Hilliard Law remains dedicated to projects that bring tangible change to individuals and organizations doing essential work across the community.For more information on Hilliard Law's commitment to Corpus Christi, visit or on Instagram @hilliardlawtx.About Hilliard Law:Hilliard Law, formerly Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG), is a nationally renowned law firm based in Corpus Christi, TX. With a history of success in personal injury and mass tort litigation, Hilliard Law is committed to providing aggressive representation and seeking justice for its clients. Bob Hilliard, owner and founding partner, has led Hilliard Law to the forefront of national trial law firms. Having tried over 150 jury trials, Mr. Hilliard is also a two-time winner of the National Law Journal's prestigious Elite Trial Lawyer of the Year award for product liability and motor vehicles and has been recognized as a Super Lawyer for the past 20 years. Mr. Hilliard is double board-certified and recognized as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in the United States. In 2023 alone, Hilliard Law's 40-lawyer firm secured over 80 million dollars in verdicts and settlements. For more information, visit .Media Inquiries:Elisabeth Tabor, Director of Public Relations......

Elisabeth Tabor

Hilliard Law

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.