New Zealand's Alpine Ecosystems Threatened By Rapid Weed Spread
Researchers from the University of Canterbury (UC) have documented the rapid invasion of species such as monkey musk and watercress into high-country waterways, including remote springs in the upper Waimakariri region in the South Island, according to a UC release on Monday.
The research team used the UC data dating back to 2004 to reveal that invasive weeds have rapidly spread even to remote areas and have established themselves in previously untouched habitats, causing a recent decline in invertebrate diversity, the release said.
While nutrient enrichment has been ruled out, researchers are investigating factors such as rising temperatures, grazing by introduced animals, and the spread of seeds by humans and wildlife, it said, Xinhua news agency reported.
These findings echo broader concerns that climate change and increased human activity are accelerating the movement of invasive plants into higher altitudes, putting unique alpine ecosystems at risk, researchers said.
"While the springs are biodiversity hotspots, a refuge for native species with cold, clear water and rich invertebrate life, but that's rapidly changing," said Helen Warburton from the UC's School of Biological Sciences.
While weed control efforts are underway, scientists warn that urgent, coordinated action is needed as climate change and tourism threaten to further endanger these alpine biodiversity refuges.
The New Zealand government is also stepping up efforts to control the spread of invasive wilding pines, with a 20 per cent increase in funding that brings total investment to 12 million NZ dollars for the coming year.
Agriculture and Forestry Minister Todd McClay said recently that wilding pines are a major threat to the country's rural economy and landscapes.
"Wilding pines cost the rural community significantly and are often the bane of farmers' lives. We have an obligation to work with them to control their spread, and reduce on-farm burden," McClay said.
Over 2 million hectares of land across New Zealand are affected, and infestations are expanding at around five per cent annually. If unchecked, the economic impact is estimated to reach 3.6 billion NZ dollars over the next 50 years, according to government statistics.
Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard highlighted the environmental risks, noting that wilding pines harm native ecosystems, drain water resources, and increase the risk of wildfires.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment