California Credit Union Foundation Awards 20 Scholarships To College-Bound Students

2025-06-23 11:31:49
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are proud to recognize this year's outstanding scholarship recipients, whose hard work, determination and commitment to their education truly set them apart," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "These students represent the bright future of our communities, and we're honored to support them as they take the next steps in their academic journeys. We believe in the power of education to transform lives, and through these scholarships, we're investing in the potential of tomorrow's leaders."

The 2025 California Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients are:

Recipient

School

City

Alyssa Acevedo

Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnet

Los Angeles

Natalie Ai-ling Ou

West High School

Torrance

Brianna Aman Baltazar

James Garfield High School

East Los Angeles

Joaquin Cervantes

North High School

Torrance

Emanuel Duarte

Santee Education Complex

Los Angeles

Estrella Garrido Arana

Huntington Park High School

Huntington Park

Luke Gaynor

Culver City High School

Culver City

Greceldy Hau

Thousand Oaks High School

Thousand Oaks

Gavin Herbers

West High School

Torrance

Tiffany Hernandez

Alliance Collins Family College-Ready High School

Huntington Park

Olivia Jimenez

Pioneer High School

Whittier

Nathan Lieber

Saugus High School

Santa Clarita

Kamren Miller

Millikan High School

Long Beach

Max Mooney

Milken Community School

Los Angeles

Silvia Pinto

John Muir Early College Magnet

Pasadena

Emily Priestly

Ramon Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts

Los Angeles

Destiny Rivera Martinez

San Pedro High School Gifted STEAM Magnet

San Pedro

Jaenna Sambilay

Marshall Fundamental Secondary School

Pasadena

Charles Simon

Venice High School

Los Angeles

Abigail Widmann

Redondo Union High School

Redondo Beach

The Foundation's Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $455,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

About California Credit Union Foundation
 California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets over $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

