California Credit Union Foundation Awards 20 Scholarships To College-Bound Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are proud to recognize this year's outstanding scholarship recipients, whose hard work, determination and commitment to their education truly set them apart," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "These students represent the bright future of our communities, and we're honored to support them as they take the next steps in their academic journeys. We believe in the power of education to transform lives, and through these scholarships, we're investing in the potential of tomorrow's leaders." The 2025 California Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients are:

Recipient School City Alyssa Acevedo Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnet Los Angeles Natalie Ai-ling Ou West High School Torrance Brianna Aman Baltazar James Garfield High School East Los Angeles Joaquin Cervantes North High School Torrance Emanuel Duarte Santee Education Complex Los Angeles Estrella Garrido Arana Huntington Park High School Huntington Park Luke Gaynor Culver City High School Culver City Greceldy Hau Thousand Oaks High School Thousand Oaks Gavin Herbers West High School Torrance Tiffany Hernandez Alliance Collins Family College-Ready High School Huntington Park Olivia Jimenez Pioneer High School Whittier Nathan Lieber Saugus High School Santa Clarita Kamren Miller Millikan High School Long Beach Max Mooney Milken Community School Los Angeles Silvia Pinto John Muir Early College Magnet Pasadena Emily Priestly Ramon Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts Los Angeles Destiny Rivera Martinez San Pedro High School Gifted STEAM Magnet San Pedro Jaenna Sambilay Marshall Fundamental Secondary School Pasadena Charles Simon Venice High School Los Angeles Abigail Widmann Redondo Union High School Redondo Beach

The Foundation's Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $455,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

About California Credit Union Foundation

California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets over $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

