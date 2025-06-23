Wolters Kluwer successfully prices €500 million five-year Eurobond

Alphen aan den Rijn – June 23, 2025 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader of professional information solutions, software, and services, today announced that it has successfully priced a new €500 million five-year senior unsecured Eurobond.

The bonds were sold at an issue price of 99.975 per cent and carry an annual coupon of

3.000 per cent. The settlement date has been set for June 30, 2025. The securities were placed with a broad range of institutional investors across Europe.

The senior unsecured bonds will mature on September 25, 2030. The notes are expected to be rated A- by S&P Global Ratings Europe Limited. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo and SMBC acted as joint active bookrunners. The bonds will be listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

