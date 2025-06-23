Epic Cartoon Illustrates 'U.S. Healthcare Research In Peril'

“U.S. Healthcare Research in Peril” illustrates the continued defunding of the nation's largest public funder of healthcare research.

- Philip NessSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LifeScienceHistory (LSH), where history is made daily announces the release of an epic cartoon entitled:“U.S. Healthcare Research in Peril” illustrating the defunding of the National Institutes of Health and agencies under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services administration, a first in seventy-five years.The cartoons are conceived by Phil Ness, Founder and CEO of Info, publisher of LifeScienceHistory, and illustrated by Mark Reeve, an award-winning cartoonist, previously with The Mail On Sunday, who has done work for The Economist, GQ, and DC Comics.”“Our nation is in unfamiliar and uncharted territory on an unprecedented scale, and U.S. Healthcare Research in Peril” illustrates the actions and consequences of the current administration, said Ness.“The U.S. has abdicated it's global leadership position, and I fear the result will be a decline in our nation's science education, innovation in healthcare research, new company creation and economic growth”, said Ness.The initial cartoons chronicle the COVID-19 Pandemic in the U.S. from the initial disease outbreak, drawing of political battle lines, and the COVID wave to PPE distribution, the vaccine rollout, COVID vacations, and remembrance of the fallen.The defense of“Science & Reason,” the topic of Ness' very first cartoon, received the 2021 Davenport International Cartoon Contest People's Choice Award. The topic is now in the news daily and was the subject of this year's first cartoon which illustrates administration's updated cast of health care leaders, and the growing new issues we face.Other cartoons spotlight CRISPR and DNA technology, infectious disease, lifesaving vaccines, leading scientists, milestones in science, evolution, and other topics.To support science education, LSH recently released a rewritten 1974 hit rock n' roll song and music video entitled“Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me” that celebrates science from astronomy, genetics, and geology, to computing, medicine, and nanotechnology. The song recognizes more than 100 notable scientists, over thirty Nobel laureates, industry leaders, Hollywood stars, companies, medical, scientific, and computing terms and more.“Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me” song and music video are intended to inspire and raise the visibility of science during these turbulent times with science under attack daily”, said Ness,“and to entertain and bring a smile to the listener which we all need more than ever today”, he added.Info is a Seattle based company, established in 1997, that previously owned and published a specialized nationwide network of state- and Canadian province-based life science web sites.LSH is a rapidly growing resource of 20,000 plus pages of history making life science news, company information with Genealogy on Demand, original cartoons, and original“Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me” music video celebrating science, plus more – all providing engaging page turning marketing opportunities!

