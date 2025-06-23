Corramedical Opens Applications For 2025 Biopsy Catchment Biobank Investigators Award

The many research options provided by the 2nd specimen created by the Crow's Nest

An unused Crow's Nest unit in the hand of an interventional radiologist -- ready to be used after a core needle biopsy to collect the dislodged tumor cells from the disposable biopsy needle

- Wilfrido Mojica, MDLA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Corramedical, Inc., a leader in innovative biopsy specimen technologies, is now accepting applications for the 2025 Biopsy Catchment Biobank Investigators Award . This competitive grant program will award a total of $15,000 to support original research exploring the biobanking and biomarker potential of dislodged tumor cells recovered using the Crow's NestTM Biopsy Catchment System.The Crow's Nest system is a portable, disposable tool designed to recover a second specimen - composed of viable, analyzable tumor cells - from material that is typically discarded during core needle biopsies. This minimally handled specimen, unexposed to formalin, represents a high-quality resource for biobanks and downstream 'omics research.Corramedical invites researchers to submit 500-word proposals demonstrating how this recovered cellular material can be incorporated into forward-thinking, integrated biobanking workflows. Proposals should highlight applications across genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, or other emerging multiomic fields and articulate how these workflows could add value to both (a) biobank infrastructure and (b) biomarker discovery pipelines in academia and pharma.Key Award Details:.Award Amount: Three (3) recipients will receive $5,000 each..Additional Support: Each award includes Crow's Nest devices, free of charge, in quantities specific to the winning protocol..Eligibility: Open to U.S.-based applicants. Concurrent funding from other sources does not disqualify applicants..Consultation: Applicants may request a complimentary project consultation with a Corramedical-affiliated pathologist or technical staff member..Acknowledgment: Recipients are expected to cite the Crow's Nest Biopsy Catchment System in the methods section of resulting publications.Application Process:.Deadline: Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis beginning July 1, 2025, and accepted throughout the remainder of the year..Submission: Proposals (max 500 words) should be submitted via email to .....Contact: For inquiries, contact +1-833-4-BIOPSY or visit .“Each core needle biopsy represents an opportunity not only for diagnosis but for discovery,” said Dr. Wilfrido Mojica, Corramedical Chief Technology Officer.“This award encourages creative minds in biobanking to help redefine what's possible with the cells we already extract - and usually discard.”For updates, find Corramedical online at , and follow us on LinkedIn at Corramedical is an EvoNexus portfolio company.Crow's NestTM, One Biopsy, Many AnswersTM, and Biopsy CatchmentTM are trademarks of Corramedical, Inc.

