UP: Jaunpur's 'Rajkumari' Gets Permanent House Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), June 23 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), one of the flagship schemes of the Modi government, has been a ray of hope for lakhs of poor families, who don't have a house of their own. The poor, downtrodden and unprivileged families are getting permanent houses under the scheme, and the beneficiaries are not just limited to any one city but pan-India.

In Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, Rajkumari and her family are the beneficiaries of this scheme. Today, they have moved to their own pucca house and don't get tired of praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, again and again.

Rajkumari, wife of Rajendra Prasad, a resident of Rajgarh Colony, who was living below the poverty line, said that she had a dilapidated and kutcha house in which her family had been living for years.

Rajkumari got information about the PMAY scheme through newspapers and fellow villagers. After getting information about the scheme, she applied for it and got financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh.

With this financial assistance, she constructed the concrete house of her own, fulfilling her family's dreams. Today, they have a permanent roof above their heads.

Rajkumari told IANS that they have got a pucca house, are also getting free ration and have got Ayushman Bharat cards made.

“We are very happy. PM Modi is doing a very good work for the poor, we thank him a lot,” she said.

Rajkumari's husband, Rajendra Prasad, also praised the scheme and said that PM Modi is the real leader who is taking care of the poor.

“We got the benefits of the housing scheme in the name of my wife, due to which we now have our own concrete house. We are grateful to him,” he said.

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, launched in 2015, aims to provide affordable housing to all. According to official estimates, more than 2.67 lakh houses have been sanctioned in name of women beneficiaries while transgenders have also got sufficient assistance in having their own house.

Recently, the Ministry of Urban Affairs approved the construction of additional 3.53 lakh houses under PMAY-Urban 2.0, including in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.