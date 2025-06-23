Yardstik Becomes A Bullhorn Marketplace Partner, Solidifying Commitment To Staffing Industry

MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardstik , a technology-first screening company built for high-volume hiring and placements, has officially joined the Bullhorn Marketplace as its newest technology partner. This recognition comes after a thorough vetting process from Bullhorn-one that only a small group of vendors make it through. Yardstik did it in record time.

"We've been serving the staffing community's unique needs for some time, so joining Bullhorn's marketplace was a natural next step," said Yardstik CEO Andrew Johnson. "In setting out to build this integration, we made an intentional effort to deeply understand the needs of Bullhorn customers. After hours and hours of interviews with Bullhorn users, we are proud to say we've built the best integration, offering features other integrations don't have. Focused on driving better candidate placement rates and faster turnaround times, we're helping staffing firms move quickly to place the right people in the right roles."

With Yardstik embedded directly inside Bullhorn's UI, customers can order background checks with a few clicks using the data already in Bullhorn, see real-time status updates, view past reports by candidate, and filter all candidates by background check package or status without ever leaving the platform, making compliance much easier. Since launching the integration, Yardstik has expanded its Bullhorn customer base to welcome dozens of new customers, added new features based on user feedback, and is in active talks with 50+ additional staffing firms.

"Yardstik has streamlined our hiring process by seamlessly integrating with Bullhorn, eliminating manual data entry while providing enhanced visibility into our background screening workflow," said Amanda Pucket, Director of IT and Business Systems at Morales Group, a Bullhorn and Yardstik customer. "The automation has significantly reduced human error and improved our overall efficiency in candidate processing."

The process to join Bullhorn's partner marketplace is robust. Hundreds of companies start the process with only a handful making it to the end. Yardstik not only cleared the bar-it did so while onboarding over a dozen Bullhorn customers in a short couple of months.

This integration with Bullhorn is part of Yardstik's strategic effort to build partnerships with critical industry-specific ATS and HRIS tools to create the best experiences for hiring teams and their candidates. With backing from investors like MissionOG, Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Crosslink Capital, and a full suite of screening, fraud, and compliance products, Yardstik is the go-to background screening partner for staffing companies ready to scale.

About Yardstik

Yardstik is a technology company that helps high-volume hiring businesses run fewer background checks. Launched in Minneapolis in 2020, the company is reinventing risk technology for the modern era. Yardstik's mix of screening, fraud, and compliance products helps organizations optimize worker vetting and expedite business growth. Today, thousands of customers trust Yardstik's technology and team to manage their pre- and post-hire risk.

Yardstik: Measurably better.

For more information, visit .

Contact Information:

Hannah Blaisdell

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Yardstik, Inc.

