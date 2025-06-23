Trailblazing Publicist Charlie Lewis Launches Lewis Line Public Relations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bringing a forward-thinking approach to modern media strategy, Lewis Line has executed high-impact campaigns across music, entertainment, fashion, social impact, and lifestyle industries. The firm's client roster spans breakout artists like ADÉLA (Popstar Academy: KATSEYE), Sophie Powers (American Idol), Ellise ("911"), Adamusic (Britney's 25th Anniversary "Stronger" Remix), Nova May ("Starbounce"), as well as iconic brands AWAL , Gloomy Bear , ACDC RAG , and more.

Dark-pop artist Ellise shares her first campaign experience with Lewis Line, "announcing my PRETTY EVIL album and tour was a journey, and Charlie handled every press detail with creativity and hustle, crafting our narrative, pitching the right outlets, lining up interviews, and helping me share my story in a profound way. His work ethic and inventiveness merge perfectly, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner to bring this era to life."

Lewis Line is committed to elevating its diverse client roster by leveraging deep media relationships and innovative storytelling. The agency's approach blends traditional PR expertise with the digital fluency of Gen-Z, ensuring clients break through the noise in today's rapidly evolving media landscape.

Charlie Lewis, Founder of Lewis Line PR, shares, "I've always believed in the power of stories to shift culture, especially when they come from voices that don't usually get the mic. This agency is about more than just press; it's about helping bold talent and brands share who they are in a way that connects with audiences in the long term. We're young, we're scrappy, and we care deeply about the work. That's what makes the difference."

Charlie is a rising force in public relations, with experience at top boutique agencies including Lucky Break PR, Fingerprint Communications, and L.E.R. Public Relations. His culture-first approach has powered impactful campaigns for Out, The Advocate, Von Dutch, See's Candies, GLSEN, the OUTLOUD Music Festival, Jirair Ratevosian for Congress, and WorldPride, redefining what's possible in modern publicity. Charlie is recognized for his talent-driven campaigns and media relations expertise, securing billions of media impressions and cultivating lasting relationships with top-tier outlets and influencers year after year.

About Lewis Line Public Relations

Founded in 2025 by Charlie Lewis, Lewis Line Public Relations is a Gen-Z-owned full-service agency based in Los Angeles. The firm specializes in elevating bold talent and transformative brands through culturally informed media strategies, compelling storytelling, and innovative campaigns. Lewis Line PR bridges traditional media savvy with next-generation creativity to deliver authentic, impactful results across entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, and social impact sectors.

