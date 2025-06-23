FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions For Its Exchange Traded Funds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TSX: FUD, FSL, ETP, CIBR, QCLN, FHG/FHG.F, FHH/FHH.F, FDL, FINT, FST & BLCK Cboe CA: FJFB, FJFG, SDVY/SDVY.F & SDVD TORONTO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”) is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (“First Trust ETFs”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Cboe Canada for the month ending June 30, 2025. The cash distributions are payable on July 8, 2025 to Unitholders of record on June 30, 2025 with an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2025. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0700 First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF QCLN $0.0100 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0950 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR $0.0100 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0600 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged) FDL $0.2750 First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF FST $0.1800 First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK $0.0800 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0550 First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF FJFG $0.0600 First Trust Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF SDVD $0.1225 First Trust International Capital Strength ETF FINT $0.3500 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF FHH $0.0100 FHH.F $0.0050 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG $0.0600 FHG.F $0.1230 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF SDVY $0.0550 SDVY.F $0.0545



First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $268 billion as of May 31, 2025 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

