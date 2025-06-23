Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Southeast Asia: A Rising Hub For Chinese Exports And Consumer Demand


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore China's deepening ties with Southeast Asia through the Belt and Road Initiative. Chinese firms are thriving in sectors like appliances, beauty, and consumer foodservice due to rising demand and favourable demographics. Strategy Briefings offer insights for strategists on emerging global trends and market dynamics.

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rise of Chinese Brands in Southeast Asia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's strategic engagement with Southeast Asia (SEA), rooted in historical ties, has intensified under the Belt and Road Initiative. As SEA emerges as a growth hub for Chinese exports, Chinese firms are capitalising on rising consumer demand and favourable demographics.

With shifting brand perceptions, Chinese companies are gaining traction in sectors like appliances, beauty, and consumer foodservice. Success hinges on localisation, market intelligence, and strategic partnerships.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

  • Identify factors driving change now and in the future
  • Understand motivation
  • Forward-looking outlook
  • Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
  • Take a step back from micro trends
  • Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive summary
  • Introduction
  • Why are Chinese brands focusing on Southeast Asia?
  • Opportunities in Southeast Asia for Chinese brands
  • Growth opportunities in selected sectors in Southeast Asia
  • Consumer Appliances
  • Beauty and personal care
  • Consumer foodservice
  • Pet care
  • Packaged food
  • Digital wallet payment
  • Conclusion

