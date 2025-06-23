Tuuti's Onbrand Internship Returns For A Second Year

Tuuti's 2025 OnBrand Internship Team

Boise's Next Generation Joins the Agency for a Summer of Creativity, Community, and Career Growth

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tuuti, a women-owned creative communications marketing agency headquartered in Boise, officially launched their second annual OnBrand Summer Internship Program on June 2nd. This year, three standout interns have joined the team for a season dedicated to learning, collaboration, and community-centered impact.

The 2025 interns will lead a project for a local nonprofit as part of their program. Their work will center on brand strategy, social media, event planning, and public relations. With support from Tuuti's team, they will gain real-world experience while creating meaningful impact in the community.

Lexi Sundquist, Tuuti's 2025 PR and Events Intern, says,“I am beyond excited for this opportunity. Working with Tuuti thus far has been very inspiring, and I have already learned so much. Everyone on the team is so welcoming and eager to share their knowledge and expertise with us to set us up for the most success.”

PR and Events Specialist Camille Teats, who was part of the 2024 OnBrand Summer Internship Program, is now one of the mentors guiding this year's program. She shares,“Being able to support this year's internship team is incredibly rewarding. I started as an intern myself, so I know how transformative this experience can be. These talented interns are already bringing fresh perspectives and energy to the table, and I'm excited to help them grow into confident, capable professionals.”

Tuuti launched the OnBrand Internship Program in 2024 to support their mission of empowering the next generation and opening doors for women in business. In the first year, the intern team developed the“Tag , You're It!” social media campaign for the WCA's shelter - a creative effort to engage the local community and raise awareness. The campaign reached nearly 3,000 accounts and helped drive donations for the organization's food pantry.

“Our internship program is a living reflection of what we believe in at Tuuti Agency,” adds Shawnda Huffman, Founder and CEO of Tuuti.“Investing in people, showing up for the community, and making space for bold, fresh ideas - that's exactly what we're about.”

The 2025 OnBrand Internship Program runs through early August and will wrap up with a showcase highlighting the interns' nonprofit project and contributions to the agency. Follow Tuuti on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at their summer journey. To learn more about the OnBrand Internship, visit the Tuuti website .

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is an award-winning, female-owned creative communications marketing agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services Tuuti provides include content creation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

