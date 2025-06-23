Military Drones Market Growth Insights And Statistical Analysis To Show Expanding Industry Size Till 2031

Military Drones Size, Share, and Trend Analysis

Increase in military spending, surge in demand for improved surveillance solutions and advancements in technology drive the global military drones market growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global military drones market size generated $11.60 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $34.34 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031.The Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) segment held a significant share of the military drone market in 2021. Military drones play a crucial role by delivering real-time intelligence on enemy movements, terrain conditions, and target positions to commanders on the ground. Unlike high-altitude aircraft, drones are capable of capturing high-quality images and video footage at closer ranges, enhancing situational awareness without sacrificing visual clarity.Download Report (337 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atGlobally, drone manufacturers have secured multiple government contracts aimed at developing UAVs specifically for ISTAR missions. For example, in June 2022, AeroVironment Inc., a global leader in multi-domain robotic systems, was awarded a $6.2 million contract by the U.S. Marine Corps to develop Puma 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS). The Puma 3 AE is designed for day or night operations across both land and maritime environments, offering rapid tactical reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition capabilities.The military drone market is expanding due to rising global defense spending and increasing demand for advanced surveillance solutions. However, the high cost of UAV systems remains a key constraint on market growth. Nonetheless, ongoing defense modernization initiatives are expected to drive further development and adoption of military drone technologies in the years ahead.Buy This Research Report:The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global military drones market based on type, range, technology, application, and region. The report also analyzes sub-segments of these segments to help market players, investors, and startups in determining the steps to be taken to raise revenue in various segments.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry:By type, the Fixed-wing segment dominated the global military drones market in 2021, in terms of revenue, and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. By range, the beyond line of sight segment accounted for a major share in 2021. Based on technology, the autonomous segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast timeframe. Based on application, the delivery and transportation segment of the market is expected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. At present, North America is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Europe.Leading market players of the global military drones industry analyzed in the research include Aeronautics Group, Anduril Industries, Aerovironment, Inc., Asteria Aerospace Ltd., Animal Dynamics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Boeing, Israel Aerospace Industries, General Atomics, SAAB AB, Shield AI, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Teal Drones, Inc., and Thales Group. The report analyzes each of these market players to determine the competitive scenario and offers insights on their business performance.Trending Report:Drone Software Market:Underwater Drone Market:Drone-in-a-Box Solutions Market:

