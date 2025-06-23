Redefining Tough: 2025 Chevrolet Trucks Now Available At ALM Chevrolet South

ALM Chevrolet South announces the new full line of Chevrolet Trucks is now available onsite in Union City, GA

UNION CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALM Chevrolet South has welcomed the new line of 2025 Chevrolet Trucks to its location at 4200 Jonesboro Road in Union City. The arrival of this year's lineup has been much anticipated by both ALM Chevrolet, and the community of Chevy truck fans. With this new line of 2025 trucks, ALM Chevrolet is primed to offer customers the exceptional level of customer service the dealership is known for, along with competitive pricing.

The star of the Chevrolet 2025 trucks is the Chevy Silverado, which according to Chevrolet, is designed with“seven keys that Chevrolet power General Motors' trucks sales leadership and remain number one in full-size pickup truck sales.”

These keys to success in sales leadership include the Silverado being the best in class standard torque, offering a GM-exclusive diesel engineering with Duramax 3.0L Turbo Diesel, and being capable of hands-free trailering with Super Cruise driver assistance technology.

Additionally, the Silverado offers the most powerful naturally aspirated available V8, the most functional bed in the segment, eight cameras, and off-road prowess, all according to Chevrolet.

ALM Chevrolet South is proud to offer truck buyers the option of purchasing the Silverado 1500, Silverado HD, and Silverado 3500, all with unique features designed for the busy, active lifestyles of Chevy truck owners.

In addition to offering the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado, ALM Chevrolet South is also excited to offer the Chevrolet Colorado , a midsize truck that has been named MotorTrend Truck of the Year.

ALM Chevrolet South has new trucks on site that are available to drive off the lot immediately. Pricing on the 2025 Chevrolet Colorado begins as low as $30,653 for onsite models.

ALM Chevrolet South offers flexible financing solutions for the hardworking people in and around Union City, GA. Additionally, new Chevrolet incentives are available to save truck buyers even more on their investment.

ALM Chevrolet South also offers an inventory of pre-owned Chevrolet trucks, as well as a sell/trade program. Now is the perfect time to make the drive to ALM Chevrolet South to visit the new 2025 trucks and take a test drive to experience the luxury and performance for yourself. ALM Chevrolet South offers extended hours, being open until 8 pm, Monday through Saturday, and until 6 pm on Sundays.

ALM Chevrolet South is the premier Chevy dealership serving Union City and the surrounding communities. ALM Chevrolet South is committed to offering competitive prices on all new and used vehicles, including the new 2025 Chevrolet trucks. Those who walk through the doors are greeted by a team of experienced professionals who are equipped to answer any question, address any maintenance needs, and get each person into the Chevrolet vehicle of their dreams.

