Inspired By Local Dentist's Dedication, Patient Donates To Pace Palm Beach To Support Girls In Palm Beach County

Mindy Hanken, Executive Director of Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach; Teri Klotz, Donald & Beverly Green Memorial Foundation; Dr. Francesca Scarlett, Fancy Smiles Dental Studio

Check presentation at Fancy Smiles Dental Studio Highlights Community Commitment to Empowering Young Women Through Education and Behavioral Support

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach recently received a generous $2,500 donation thanks to the shared compassion of local dentist Dr. Francesca Scarlett and one of her patients, Teri Klotz, representing the Donald & Beverly Green Memorial Foundation. Dr. Scarlett, who operates Fancy Smiles Dental Studio in Boynton Beach, FL, is a committed supporter of Pace Palm Beach, the county's only gender-responsive school, providing free academic and behavioral health support to girls ages 11-17.



After receiving meaningful dental care from Dr. Scarlett, Mrs. Klotz asked if there was a cause that held special significance to her. Dr. Scarlett immediately named Pace Palm Beach. Inspired by the mission and values of Pace Palm Beach, which creates a safe, supportive environment where girls can thrive, Mrs. Klotz chose to give back by directing a donation through her foundation. Pace Palm Beach is proud to serve as a second-chance school for girls across the Palm Beach County School District, offering critical services that help young women build brighter futures.



“Dr. Scarlett has been an amazing medical provider, and after she did something special for me, I asked her if there is any way I can give back to an organization she chose, intending to pay the kindness that she showed me foreward,” said Teri Klotz, Donald & Beverly Green Memorial Foundation.“Dr. Scarlett told me about Pace Center for Girls, and after reading about all that they are doing in the lives of girls in our community, I thought what they are doing is amazing, providing these wonderful opportunities for young women to see where they can go. I was happy to donate towards their mission.”



Pace Palm Beach has made a lasting impact on the local community by empowering girls to reach their full potential. Through its comprehensive services, Pace helps reduce juvenile justice involvement, increases high school graduation rates, and fosters long-term success for girls and their families. By creating a ripple effect of positive change, Pace strengthens the community by cultivating confident, educated, and engaged young women who are ready to contribute meaningfully to society.



“Pace Palm Beach is especially important to me, as a woman, because its beneficial to have the support of your family, friends, and community when chasing after your dreams,” said Dr. Francesca Scarlett, Fancy Smiles Dental Studio.“ I was fortunate enough to have this support growing up, so I wanted to have a foundation that modeled this tremendously, and Pace Center for Girls does that and more for the girls it serves.”



Not only did Dr. Scarlett help facilitate this generous donation, but she is also continuing to invest in the futures of young women at Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach. Next month, she will welcome four students from Pace Palm Beach to her practice, to shadow her during two dental procedures. This unique opportunity is designed to spark curiosity and inspire the girls to explore careers in dentistry and healthcare. Dr. Scarlett hopes the experience will empower them to envision a future filled with possibilities and purpose.



Pace Palm Beach remains committed to creating a supportive, inclusive environment where girls can heal, grow, and thrive. This donation from Teri Klotz with Donald & Beverly Green Memorial Foundation reinforces the importance of continued community collaboration in addressing the academic and behavioral health needs of girls and young women in the community. Pace extends its gratitude to its partners, supporters, and the community for championing the potential of every girl. To learn more about Pace Palm Beach and how to get involved, visit .

