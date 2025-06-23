Farmers' Welfare Top Priority Of Government: Meghalaya CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, June 23 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said that the state government has been focussing on the welfare of farmers and committed to increase the income of farmers.

The state government has initiated the disbursement of nearly Rs 19 crore in financial grants to Producer Groups (PGs) under its flagship FOCUS (Farmers' Collectivisation for Upscaling Production and Marketing Systems) program across the state.

Of this, a significant Rs 8 crore has been disbursed to over 4,600 PGs in Garo Hills alone, marking a major milestone in the state's mission to make rural economies more self-reliant.

Sangma, while handing over the cheques during the event in Tura, emphasised: "These aren't just grants - they're investments in the potential of our farmers and the promise of our rural economy. FOCUS is not a one-time scheme; it's a long-term vision to empower communities, especially women, with over 60 per cent of beneficiaries being women farmers.”

Over the years, the FOCUS initiative has emerged as a transformative platform, touching the lives of more than 2.1 lakh rural households across Meghalaya and channelling close to Rs 120 crore in direct benefit transfers. The scheme promotes the collectivisation of farmers into producer groups and provides strategic financial support of Rs 5,000 per member for productivity-linked initiatives, particularly in sectors like piggery, poultry, and horticulture.

Since its launch, the FOCUS scheme has made significant strides across both Garo Hills and Khasi–Jaintia Hills, ensuring inclusive growth throughout Meghalaya.

Together, these regions have seen close to Rs 120 crore disbursed to more than 22,000 Producer Groups, positively impacting around 2.1 lakh rural households.

In Garo Hills, close to 12,000 PGs and 1 lakh beneficiaries have been supported, while Khasi and Jaintia Hills have similarly witnessed grants reaching over 10,000 PGs and more than 1.09 lakh families.

This equitable distribution reflects the government's commitment to transforming rural livelihoods statewide - fostering collective action, enabling enterprise, and strengthening the economic backbone of farming communities across Meghalaya.

These year-wise efforts bring the cumulative total to Rs 120 crore, with over 22,500 Producer Groups supported across the state so far.

The FY 2025–26 tranche adds nearly Rs 19 crore to this growing outreach -- reinforcing the government's commitment to a resilient rural economy.

In addition to FOCUS, the day witnessed the disbursal of Rs 10 crore to Nokrek Midan Cluster Level Federation (CLF) under Rongram Block through the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS), benefitting over 1.9 lakh women and more than 19,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Garo Hills -- a strong step towards enhancing women-led development.

Producer Groups in Garo Hills are engaged in diverse activities such as piggery, banana and cashew cultivation, poultry, and mustard farming.

These not only enhance food security but also create sustainable income streams and job opportunities at the village level.