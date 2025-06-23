Did Mohan Babu Buy 7,000 Acre Land In New Zealand For Vishnu Manchu? Brahmaji Spills The Beans
Now, Brahmaji has dropped a post on his X (formerly Twitter) timeline, claiming that the video in question was just for fun.
He wrote on the micro-blogging site,“Guys, come on!” That video I posted with Mr. Mohan Babu garu and Vishnu Manchu was pure fun - just a bunch of us having a good laugh like we always do. We joked about buying 7000 acres in New Zealand, even owning the mountains! Vishnu played along, Mohan Babu garu was in full comic form and I was pulling their leg as usual. But suddenly people have started believing it's real?! Arrey bhai... if buying 7000 acres in New Zealand was that easy, I'd be shooting there every weekend!"
"Let me clear it up before the jokes turn into news headlines Nobody bought any land. It was all in jest. New Zealand doesn't even allow that kind of land ownership for non-citizens. Please don't take humour so seriously especially when Kannappa is around the corner and we're all in high spirits! Now smile, laugh a little, and don't turn comedy into something else #KannappaOnJune27," he further explained.
Talking about "Kanappa", the forthcoming mythological flick has been helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.
Backed by Mohan Babu under the banner of AVA Entertainment, and 24 Frames Factory, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo are a part of the film's core cast, along with special comeos by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay.
"Kannappa" is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on 27 June this year.
