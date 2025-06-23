Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS SETS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES


2025-06-23 11:02:16
DALLAS, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR ) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Braemar plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter after the market closes on Thursday, July 31, 2025, and will host a conference call on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (646) 960-0284. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 8, 2025, by dialing (609) 800-9909 and entering the confirmation number, 2925607.

The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, , on Friday, August 1, 2025, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

