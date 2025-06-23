Startup Central To Launch Nation's First Fully Integrated Startup Manufacturing Hub And VC Accelerator In Tempe

Opening September 2025, the 75,000 sq. ft. facility offers 24/7 access to advanced prototyping, private industrial spaces, & expert support to accelerate hardware innovation

TEMPE, Ariz., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Central is set to open a 75,000-square-foot manufacturing and innovation hub in Tempe, Arizona, this September. With $1 million in pre-seed funding recently secured, the hub will serve as the first technical VC accelerator and fully integrated startup manufacturing space in the U.S. Designed by builders, for builders, Startup Central offers the space, equipment, and expertise hard-tech entrepreneurs need to turn ideas into production.

The facility combines a communal prototyping workshop with private industrial spaces, designed to support hardware startups at every stage of growth. With memberships starting as low as $299 per month, entrepreneurs can avoid costly machine purchases and rentals, significantly lowering the barrier to innovation. Members enjoy 24/7/365 access to a 20,000-square-foot shared workspace equipped with advanced prototyping tools, including CNC mills and lathes, welding stations, industrial 3D printers, and high-performance design and testing software.

For teams ready to scale, Startup Central provides 35,000+ square feet of customizable industrial space for lease, with unit sizes ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet. These suites may include access to private offices and meeting rooms and are ideal for any tech startup.

"If you want something done right, you gotta do it yourself. We are tired of suffering ignorant questions "investors" should already know, so we are putting Adventure back into Venture Capital." Said Clay Richardson, Chief Technology Officer of Startup Central. "Our goal is to reindustrialize and Make America Manufacture Again. I'd be very nervous if all I could do was yap, powerpoint, and write checks. Catch these hands in a cap table near you."

Located in Tempe, the facility also offers essential amenities to support long hours and growing teams; shared kitchens, modern restrooms, mini-golf, and dedicated lounge areas.

Starting in September, we will be investing 25k in No strings Safe TM️ every single month and investing 25k in hackathon type events and prizes every month. Build with us; grow your business.

With ample space to expand, additional features, investment vehicles, and programming will be revealed in the lead-up to the September 2025 opening.

Startup Central is now hiring and accepting membership applications and leasing inquiries ahead of its opening. Interested founders, engineers, and product developers can fill out your details on our website: , or connect via Instagram @startupcentral or on X @1startupcentral .

About Startup Central Inc:



Startup Central Inc is a next-generation industrial developer. At site 1A, our startup manufacturing hub located in Tempe, Arizona and founded in 2025, we offer entrepreneurs, inventors, and hardware startups access to advanced fabrication tools and private industrial spaces to build and scale their products. As the first hub to combine a maker space, industrial business center, and technical VC accelerator, Startup Central supports both early-stage founders and industrial developers looking to bring hard-tech innovations to market. Entirely run by engineers, the platform is built with a deep understanding of what it takes to go from prototype to production and alleviate common barriers around cost, infrastructure, and technical support.

