Yocto Project Welcomes RISC-V International As New Platinum Member, Expands Global Ecosystem And Leads With Cyber Resilience Act Preparedness

DENVER, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit North America – The Yocto Project , an open source collaboration project that helps developers create custom Linux-based systems regardless of hardware architecture, recently announced that RISC-V International has partnered with RISE Project to upgrade to a Platinum Member, underscoring the growing momentum around open hardware and customizable embedded systems. This strategic alignment was detailed in a recent joint announcement with the RISE Project, a collaborative initiative driving RISC-V ecosystem enablement. While RISC-V has been unofficially supported by the community for several years, this new partnership offers formalized support for all RISC-V profiles. It also paves the way for an expanded set of offerings, tools and documentation to better serve developers building with RISC-V across a variety of domains.

"Having the RISC-V architecture as a primary testing target for the Yocto Project's vast automated test matrix and infrastructure means we can meet a long term goal of our releases and development branches working on the architecture 'out the box' for users," said Richard Purdie, Architect at the Yocto Project.

Expanding Industry Engagement with New Gold Members

The Yocto Project also announced that Ericsson and Schneider Electric have joined as Gold Members, expanding its footprint into telecommunications and industrial automation. These new members represent a continued trend of global technology leaders leveraging Yocto Project's industry-standard tools and metadata layers to drive production-grade Linux platforms across a diverse range of products and environments.

Supporting Cyber Resilience Act Compliance Through Open Source Collaboration

As part of its ongoing commitment to security and regulatory preparedness, the Yocto Project is working actively to support members navigating the European Union's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). The project has partnered with Linux Foundation Research, OpenSSF, SPDX, and other LF projects on a recently published research report on CRA compliance best practices . The report outlines open source tooling, documentation standards, and SBOM generation strategies that Yocto Project supports to help developers reduce the burden of compliance and improve software supply chain transparency.

Join the Yocto Community at Developer Day 2025

Looking ahead, the Yocto Project will host its annual Yocto Project Developer Day 2025 on Thursday, August 28, co-located with Embedded Linux Conference Europe in Amsterdam. The event offers deep technical sessions, hands-on labs, and community networking designed for both new and experienced Yocto developers. Additional details and registration information are available on the event page .

For more information about the Yocto Project, its community, and how to get involved, please visit yoctoproject .

Media Contact

Linux Foundation PR team

[email protected]

SOURCE Yocto Project

