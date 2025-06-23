Dialysis Equipment Market Size To Reach USD 19.14 Billion By 2031, Growing Cases Of Chronic Kidney Diseases To Drive Market Growth Business Market Insights

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from Business Market Insights, as per the latest market research by Business Market Insights (BMI), the research report "The Dialysis Equipment Market forecasts the market to expand from US$ 12.85 billion in 2024 to US$ 19.14 billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 5.9% over the 2024–2031 period."

As per the latest market research by Business Market Insights (BMI), the research report "Dialysis Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2021–2031)" forecasts how the market is set to surge 49% by 2031 as Growing Cases of Chronic Kidney Diseases Reshapes Global Dialysis Equipment Ecosystems. The report spotlights AI's pivotal role in revolutionizing the global dialysis equipment landscape.

Technology is becoming the principal engine of growth, where AI-powered monitoring systems allow patients to have real-time monitoring of their dialysis cycle while automatically adjusting treatment parameters to optimize fluid removal and electrolyte balance. Portable and home-based dialysis devices have improved patient autonomy from dialysis centers and have also afforded flexibility in treatment schedules. This is a paradigm shift in the global landscape of the dialysis process.

Overview of report findings

1. Market Growth

The Dialysis Equipment Market is projected to grow from US$ 12,846.81 million in 2024 to US$ 19,135.73 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% between 2024 and 2031.

The rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, and end-stage renal diseases are key factors propelling market growth. Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies in dialysis is transforming the dialysis equipment landscape.

2. Kidney Diseases Prevalence

The increasing cases of chronic renal diseases (CKD), along with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), is greatly driving the dialysis equipment market. With the rising global rates of hypertension, diabetes and aging populations, there is growth in CKD, as well as increasing numbers of patients progressing to ESRD amounts to millions of new patients in need of renal replacement therapies. Dialysis is a life preserving treatment for ESRD and the demand for dialysis of various types has increased. A global potent patient population in combination with greater healthcare infrastructure investments towards improving renal replacement therapy and an increase in accessibility of dialysis in emerging markets, has continued to drive the market for dialysis equipment.

3. Technological Advancements

The dialysis equipment market is largely influenced by technological advancements that increase treatment efficiency and patient comfort and clinical outcomes. New technologies like portable and wearable dialysis machines, automated peritoneal dialysis systems, and IoT integrated real-time patient monitoring are changing the foundation of renal care - providing less intensive solutions for patients and allowing for home-based, customized treatment; ultimately decreasing healthcare pressures for facilities while increasing patient quality of life. Similarly, improvements in biocompatible membranes, AI treatment optimization, and easier to manage equipment are implementing a safer and more accessible form of dialysis while also driving down costs of dialysis, this all contributes to the current sustained growth of the dialysis equipment market.

4. Geographic Insights

The dialysis equipment market is expanding globally with North America leading the market as the region with the most advanced healthcare infrastructure, the high rates of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and the prominent presence of medical device manufacturers. The United States has the largest dialysis equipment market share due to favourable reimbursement policies, technological developments in dialysis machines and increasing acceptance of home-based dialysis solutions. Of note is the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, which is the fastest-growing market share, attributed to the increasing CKD caseload, increasing healthcare access, and government investment into dialysis treatment. The inpatient and outpatient network and in countries such as China, India, and Japan are rapidly growing and increasing their home-based dialysis footprint.

Meanwhile, Europe has the second largest share of the dialysis equipment market. This is coincident to very strict regulatory processes for medical devices, high and growing healthcare expenditures and wide acceptance of advanced dialysis technology. While global demand for dialysis treatment rises, innovations in portable, home-based and automated dialysis systems continue to provide variation in market growth.

Market Segmentation



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Hemodialysis Equipment, Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment, Concentrates and Solutions, Catheters and Tubings, and Other Products. The Hemodialysis Equipment segmented dominated the market in 2024.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Hemodialysis, and Peritoneal Dialysis. The Hemodialysis segment dominated the market in 2024. Based on End User, the market is segmented into In-center Dialysis Settings, and Home Care Settings. The In-center Dialysis Settings dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy & Development

Key Players: The Dialysis Equipment Market is populated by several key players, each contributing to its growth and innovation. Some prominent players are:

Trending Topics: Home-based Dialysis Solutions, Wearable and Portable Dialysis Devices, Artificial Kidneys, Telemedicine Integration, Ai And Machine Learning for Treatment Personalization, Biocompatible Dialysis Membranes, Real-time Remote Patient Monitoring, Sustainability and Eco-friendly Dialysis Systems, Hybrid Hemodialysis-peritoneal Systems, and Value-based Care Models in Renal Therapy

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaABaxter International Inc.B. Braun SENipro CorpMedtronic PlcNikkiso Co Ltd

Global Headlines



"Awak Technologies Raised $20 Million in Series B Funding - Awak Technologies raised $20 million in Series B funding to support its dialysis technology. The Singapore-based company designed Awak PD as a wearable and ultraportable peritoneal dialysis (PD) system. It offers patients the freedom to undergo dialysis at home and anywhere on the go. It helps to overcome the challenge of long hours of stationary therapy and connection to large dialysis machines in hospitals and clinics." "Renal Research Institute Showcases Artificial Intelligence's Real-World Impact in Kidney Care at World Congress of Nephrology 2025 - The Renal Research Institute (RRI), a subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care (FME), presented new research on the real-world application of artificial intelligence (AI) in dialysis care at the World Congress of Nephrology (WCN) February 6-9, 2025, in New Delhi, India. These studies demonstrate how AI-driven models are actively being used in FME dialysis clinics in the Asia Pacific region to enhance clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes."

Conclusion

Dialysis equipment saves the lives of individuals with failing kidneys by artificially cleansing toxic waste products and excess fluid from the blood. Dialysis therapy is a critical resource for millions affected by Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD, related to diabetes, hypertension, and an older population). These people can no longer rely on their natural kidney function. New developments are taking place in the market and there is even more focus to develop home-based and portable device for patient independence and quality of life.

Trends have been included but are not limited to, technology with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), more efficient filtration modalities, and through the use of predictive analytics with additional sources of information. While still relatively expensive and not easily accessible to the customer base, products are continuously innovating and the direction of development and strategic efforts will ultimately become more patient-centric in a future of advanced technology in renal care.

