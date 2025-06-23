All U Need Pest Control Opens 11Th Location In Bradenton, Florida

All U Need Pest Control opens its 11th office, now serving customers in Bradenton & the surrounding Manatee County area.

"We're excited to expand our capabilities and improve our bandwidth in the Bradenton area," said Kyle Selbach, Director of Operations . "This new location allows us to continue delivering top-notch pest control services with the speed, quality, and professionalism our customers expect."

All U Need Pest Control offers a full suite of pest management solutions, including general pest control, termite protection, rodent control, lawn treatments, and more. The new Bradenton office is now fully operational and accepting new customers.

About All U Need Pest Control

Founded in 2003, All U Need Pest Control is an employee-owned company providing pest control services throughout Florida and Texas. Known for its customer-first approach, industry expertise, and commitment to excellence.

With over 25,000 five-star reviews and multiple placements on the Inc. 5000 and PCT Top 100 lists, All U Need Pest Control continues to be one of the fastest-growing pest management providers in the region. For more information or to schedule service, visit or call (888) 239-2847 .

Media Contact:

Tyler Moore, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(239) 236-4094 ext.123

SOURCE All U Need Pest Control