From The Road To Your Abode, How Safe Driving Can Lower Your Home Insurance Premium

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a decade, insurance customers have been turning to usage-based insurance for potential savings on their auto insurance. Now Nationwide is rewarding safe drivers in its usage-based insurance program with a discount on their homeowners premium.

Introducing Telematics Property Discount: The Columbus-based insurance and financial services company is unveiling its Telematics Property Discount -a first-of-its-kind program that looks at safe driving behavior to unlock savings on homeowners insurance.

Currently available in 12 statesi, the Telematics Property Discount is set to expand to more states this year.

How it works : Customers enrolled in one of Nationwide's telematics programs, SmartRide® or SmartMiles®, and have earned a qualifying discount based on their driving habits, will receive an average 5% discount on their Nationwide homeowners policy ii-automatically applied at the next renewal.

"This program is about recognizing responsibility in all aspects of our customers' lives," said Sarah Jacobs , Senior Vice President of P&C Personal Lines at Nationwide. "According to our data, safe drivers are also less likely to experience avoidable home-related damages."

Nationwide expects that over 50% iii of its existing telematics customers would be eligible for this discount. Enrollment is seamless for customers. Once a qualifying auto telematics discount is earned, the Telematics Property Discount is automatically applied at the next homeowners policy renewal-no extra steps.

Giving customers more control: According to Jacobs, the initiative aligns with Nationwide's broader mission to empower customers.

"We're helping people move from being passive policyholders to active stewards of their homes and vehicles-it's about building a relationship based on trust and shared responsibility," she says. "The program is more than just a financial perk for our customers. By linking auto and home policies through behavior-based data, Nationwide is creating a more integrated insurance experience for them."

Nationwide's Telematics Property Discount is a compelling example of how data, innovation, and customer insight can come together to create real value in an ever-evolving landscape, Jacobs feels.

i Available in: AR, AZ, MI, MO, MT, NE, OR, SD, TN, UT, WI, WV

ii Property policyholder must have a Nationwide auto policy enrolled in SmartRide or SmartMiles and achieve a policy-level driving score that meets or exceed qualifying standards. Details, availability, and actual savings vary based on coverages, state and underwriting company. National data, April 2025.

iii National average data (excluding California), April 2025.

