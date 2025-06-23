UK Kitchen & Dining Market Report 2025: Market To Increase £444M Between 2024 And 2029 As Consumers Are Investing In Items To Save Money And Improve Their Health, Such As Food Storage And Cookware
Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Home Category Insight: Kitchen & Dining, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Home Category Insight: Kitchen & Dining report offers a comprehensive insight into the UK kitchen and dining market, analyzing the sector, the key trends, the major players, and providing market forecasts out to 2029.
The UK kitchen & dining market is forecast to increase £444m between 2024 and 2029 as consumers are investing in items to save money and improve their health, such as food storage and cookware.
Key Highlights
- Amazon's heightened convenience has resonated well with consumers as its broad product offer and competitive pricing makes it an easy one-stop shop. Food storage growth will be driven by businesses encouraging workers to get back into the office, and consumers turning to preparing lunch to take in to lower costs. The popularity of consumers hosting instead of eating out has amplified the desire for tableware that expresses their personal design aesthetics and trends.
Scope
- Kitchen and dining market growth boosted by health and financial concerns Tableware continues to lead the kitchen and dining market Amazon's cooking & baking share continues to grow
Reasons to Buy
- Using our five year forecasts to 2029, learn how the kitchen and dining market is going to perform Understand what trends are important to consumers and how these are being incorporated into day to day living Use our in-depth competitive analysis to understand the current key players in the kitchen and dining market
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Key Trends in the UK Kitchen & Dining Market 2024-2029 UK Kitchen & Dining Market 2024-2029 Competitive Landscape Methodology, Definitions & Contacts
Key Data
- UK Kitchen & Dining Market Size, 2019-2029 UK Kitchen & Dining Categories by Value GBP m, 2024-2029 UK Kitchen & Dining Categories by Value Growth %, CAGR 2024-2029 UK Kitchen & Dining Market by Category %, 2019-2029 Market Shares of Top 10 UK Kitchen & Dining Retailers, 2020-24e
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Amazon ASDA B&M Dunelm Home Bargains IKEA John Lewis & Partners Le Creuset Liberty Our Place Poundland ProCook Sainsbury's Selfridges Sostrene Grene Tesco The Range TK Maxx
