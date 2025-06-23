BREAKING: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Investigated For Securities Fraud Block & Leviton Encourages Investors Who Have Lost Money To Contact The Firm
What is this all about?
Shares of Hims & Hers Health fell over 25% on June 23 after Novo Nordisk announced it was terminating its partnership with the company, citing“deceptive marketing” and“illegal mass compounding” of semaglutide-based weight-loss treatments. The collaboration between the two healthcare companies launched in April, and allowed Hims to offer Wegovy through its telehealth platform. According to Novo Nordisk, Hims continued selling compounded versions of semaglutide even after the FDA determined that Novo Nordisk's Wegovy was no longer in shortage. Block & Leviton is investigating the company's disclosures to investors.
Who is eligible?
Anyone who purchased Hims & Hers Health, Inc. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.
What is Block & Leviton doing?
Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.
What should you do next?
If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at ... , or by phone at (888) 256-2510.
Whistleblower?
If you have non-public information about Hims & Hers Health, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.
Why should you contact Block & Leviton?
Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.
