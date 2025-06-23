Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Portugal Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2025: Start Campus And Merlin Properties Drive Growth In Portugal's Data Center Market


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the comprehensive Portugal Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis, offering in-depth insights into existing and upcoming colocation data centers. This Excel database covers key locations, including Lisbon and Covilhã, with a focus on current and future power capacities and IT load developments through 2029. Notably, Lisbon leads the upcoming market surge as power capacity is set to expand fivefold, spearheaded by developers like Start Campus and Merlin Properties with Edged Energy. Explore detailed retail and wholesale pricing models alongside investment snapshots, granting invaluable data for REITs, contractors, and infrastructure providers.

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Portugal data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 11 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Covilha, Ermesinde, Lisbon, Madeira, Riba de Ave and Sines
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Key Market Highlights

  • The upcoming data center power capacity is more than 5x the existing capacity.
  • Start Campus and Merlin Properties with Edged Energy are the largest upcoming data center developers in the Portugal market.
  • In terms of location, Lisbon to dominate the upcoming data center market with the major share of total capacity.
  • Equinix and AtlasEdge remain key players in the current operational landscape.
  • New data centers like Templus and Quetta Data Centers (AZORA) are entering the market.
  • The total upcoming rack capacity is expected to reach nearly 50,000 racks.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (11 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Imopolis II or Covilha Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (6 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Portugal Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

  • Atlas Edge
  • Claranet
  • DECSIS
  • Equinix
  • Merlin Properties + Edged Energy
  • NOS
  • Portugal Telecom (Altice)
  • Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)
  • REN
  • Start Campus
  • Templus

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

