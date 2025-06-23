Mike Lindell Media Corp. OTC: MLMC Mike Lindell Returns To Hosting The Mike Lindell Show With Vanessa Broussard On LINDELLTV And Adds New Writers For LINDELLTV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mike Lindell and Vanessa Broussard to Produce a New 10-part series covering the recent defamation trial, and the elections. MLMC adds Two New Writers to the News and Editorial Staff for LindellTV.com

Chaska, MN, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Lindell Media Corporation (OTC: MLMC) today announced Mike Lindell will return to Host the Mike Lindell Show today on after spending the last several weeks in trial. Today's program will feature Dr. Frank at 4:00 pm EDT.

Mike Lindell and Vanessa Broussard will produce a new "10-part series" covering the recent defamation trial in Denver, Colorado along with in-depth election news. Mr. Lindell and the new series will provide extensive details legacy media refuse to cover, with few exceptions. Mr. Lindell said,"this trial and our coverage is only the beginning of what everyone needs to know about our elections." Mr. Lindell added that he believes the recent decision in the trial will be reversed on appeal. Mike Lindell and Vanessa Broussard will continue to cover breaking news, current events and all the details regarding elections and what legacy media do not have the courage to cover. LindellTV will continue to provide up to the minute coverage of the things that matter most, whether it's elections, President Trump, The White House, Capitol Hill, Breaking News and the media.







In Other MLMC Company News:

Mike Lindell Media Corp. welcomes two new writers to its website on Summer Lane and Easton Martin. Ms. Lane and Mr. Martin will provide news writing and editorial support for the company.

Mike Lindell said,“ We welcome Summer Lane and Eaton Martin to our great team! The addition of these very talented writers further strengthens our staff, overall audience reach, and effectiveness to provide truth in the news business, which is so necessary after so many decades of fake news and corporate agenda in media."





ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA, CORP.

Mike Lindell Media, Corp. operates a conservative broadcast network to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at (launched in April 2021 and rebranded as Lindell-TV in February 2025) and (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively the“Platforms”). The Company has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting. Recently, the Company was

granted press access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration. The Company will report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, covering United States and world events.

Visit to learn more.

