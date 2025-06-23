Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 Ankara Leads The Charge With 70% Of Turkey's Upcoming Data Center Power Capacity
Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product presents analysis on Turkey's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag. Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Key Market Highlights
- Ankara dominates the upcoming data center market in Turkey with almost 70% of the total power capacity. The existing data center capacity in Turkey is around 120 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 150 MW. Around $200 Million in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Turkey by 2026.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (32 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (IL2 or Alastyr Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Turkey data center market database include:
- Alastyr Telecommunication Borsa Istanbul Cizgi Telekom Comnet Data Center Compass Data Centre Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti Datema Bilisim DGN Teknoloji EdgeConneX Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey Equinix GarantiServer Isttelkom Koc Sistem Marka Netdirekt Netinternet NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret PenDC PlusLayer Radore Hosting SadeceHosting (Sh) SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc. Telecom Italia Sparkle Telehouse Turk Telekom Turkcell VeriTeknik Vital Technology Vodafone
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment