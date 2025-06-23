Soliant Health Opens Voting For 2025“Most Beautiful Hospitals” In America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Contest Honors Hospitals for Healing Design, Compassionate Care, and Community Impact

Atlanta, GA, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soliant Health, a leading healthcare and education staffing provider, has officially opened public voting for its 2025 Most Beautiful Hospitals contest, an annual program recognizing hospitals that excel in creating environments where healing flourishes through thoughtful design, compassionate care, and community connection.

Public voting is open from June 23 to July 25. The hospital receiving the most votes will be crowned“America's Most Beautiful Hospital” and awarded a $5,000 donation to its foundation from Soliant. Community members, hospital staff, and patients are encouraged to vote for the hospital they believe best embodies the spirit of beauty, healing, and care.

“Hospital beauty goes beyond architecture-it's the warmth, dedication, and humanity of the people who work there,” said David Alexander, CEO of Soliant.“This contest is our way of spotlighting the hospitals that bring together form, function, and heart to support healing in every sense.”

This year's finalists consist of facilities spanning the nation:



AHN Saint Vincent Hospital - Erie, PA

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center - Chicago, IL

Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside - Jacksonville, FL

Auburn Community Hospital - Auburn, NY

Baptist Hospital - Pensacola, FL

Bay Area Hospital - Coos Bay, OR

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Plymouth, MA

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital - Alexandria, LA

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center - Ada, OK

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Atlanta, GA

Chinese Hospital - San Francisco, CA

Clinch Memorial Hospital - Homerville, GA

Doctors Hospital - Coral Gables, FL

Duke Raleigh Hospital - Raleigh, NC

Griffin Hospital - Derby, CT

Humboldt General Hospital - Winnemucca, NV

Huntsman Cancer Institute - Salt Lake City, UT

Inova Fairfax Medical Campus - Falls Church, VA

Johnson County Healthcare Center - Buffalo, WY

La Rabida Children's Hospital - Chicago, IL

Lafayette Hospital + Clinics - Darlington, WI

LifeBridge Health's Center for Hope - Baltimore, MD

Los Robles Regional Medical Center - Thousand Oaks, CA

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus - Rochester, MN

MedStar Harbor Hospital - Baltimore, MD

Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital - Germantown, TN

Monadnock Community Hospital - Peterborough, NH

Mount Sinai Medical Center - Miami Beach, FL

Murray County Medical Center - Slayton, MN

New York-Presbyterian Hospital - New York, NY

North Kansas City Hospital - Kansas City, MO

NYU Langone Health - New York, NY

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital - Altoona, WI

Orlando Health Cancer Institute - Orlando, FL

Permian Regional Medical Center - Andrews, TX

Saint Vincent Hospital - Worcester, MA

South Texas Health System Edinburg - Edinburg, TX

Spooner Health - Spooner, WI

St. Charles Hospital - Port Jefferson, NY

St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN) - Bethlehem, PA

St. Vincent Health - Leadville, CO

The Mount Sinai Hospital - New York, NY

TriState Health - Clarkston, WA

UF Health Shands Children's Hospital - Gainesville, FL

University Hospital - San Antonio, TX

University of Miami Hospital and Clinics - Miami, FL

Wayne Memorial Hospital - Honesdale, PA Wynn Hospital - Utica, NY

Since its launch in 2009, the“Most Beautiful Hospitals” contest has recognized over 200 remarkable hospitals across the country. This year's finalists reflect a wide range of design innovation and patient-first values.

Votes can be cast multiple times through July 25. The full list of the Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals, along with the 2025 grand prize winner, will be announced on August 1. To vote or track results in real time, please visit .

About Soliant

Soliant is a leader in human capital solutions within the education and healthcare sectors. It operates offices in Atlanta, Tampa, Jacksonville, Houston, San Diego, and Greenville. The company identifies and recruits highly skilled healthcare professionals across a wide range of specialties and connects them with healthcare providers in the education, nursing, and pharmacy segments, primarily on a temporary basis. For more information, visit soliant.com .

