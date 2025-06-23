Orange Bank & Trust Promotes Chief Operating Officer, Elizabeth Jones To Executive Vice President
Jones joined Orange Bank & Trust in 2016 as 1st Vice President, Director of Branch and Deposit Operations and was promoted to Director of Operations in 2021. In 2022, she was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, following the completion of several significant operational projects, including the oversight of the Bank's core conversion. With Jones' commanding work ethic, formidable leadership skills, and a proven ability to strategically address challenges of the highest caliber, Jones stands as a cornerstone of the Bank's management team.
“Liz's well-earned promotion reflects the pivotal role she plays in advancing operational efficiency across the Bank, while also overseeing our Compliance, Bank Secrecy Act, and Facilities Management functions,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company.“Since joining us more than nine years ago, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and operational expertise. Her ability to align our unique structure and product offerings with client needs has been instrumental in supporting the Bank's sustained loan and deposit growth.”
Jones also serves as Chief of Staff to Gilfeather, helping to drive the Bank's strategic agenda forward alongside her executive peers. With her strong project management skills, she has been able to effectively deliver on major project milestones and objectives to key stakeholders.
“I'm incredibly honored to take on the role of Executive Vice President,” said Jones.“It's been a privilege to grow with Orange Bank & Trust and to work alongside such a dedicated and talented team. I look forward to continuing to drive innovation, operational excellence, and strategic growth as we serve our clients and communities with integrity and purpose.”
Prior to joining Orange Bank & Trust, Jones worked at Sterling National Bank and its predecessor, Hudson Valley Bank, as Vice President of Sales and Service Administration and Director of Operations, Commercial Banking Group.
About Orange Bank & Trust Company
Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York's top places to work.
Contact: Candice Varetoni AVP Marketing Officer
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment