Goddard Systems, LLC, Welcomes Tim Linderman As Senior Vice President And Chief Growth Officer

King of Prussia, PA, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Systems, LLC (GSL), manager of The Goddard School franchise system, has appointed Tim Linderman as senior vice president and chief growth officer, effective immediately. In this newly established role, Linderman will be responsible for driving the growth of the Goddard School system by developing and executing strategies to attract, evaluate and onboard qualified franchisees, increasing access to high-quality early childhood education across the United States.

Linderman joins GSL with more than 30 years of experience in business development and sales, with 23 years of experience in franchising.

“I am pleased to welcome Tim to Goddard. His extensive experience in franchise development and passion for building strong partnerships will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth strategy and expand our presence in key markets,” said Darin Harris, chief executive officer, GSL.“Tim brings both vision and development expertise, and we are confident he will make an immediate impact by identifying great Goddard School franchisees, expanding our ability to bring safe, high-quality early childhood education to more and more families.”

Most recently, Linderman served as chief development officer at Jack in the Box and Del Taco, doubling the annual number of new franchise openings during his tenure and signing more franchise awards during his tenure than any previous period in company history. He has also served in franchise development and sales roles at Huddle House and Perkins restaurants; Global Franchise Group, which owns a variety of restaurant franchises; Primrose Schools and Arby's Restaurant Group, among others.

“I have worked in the early childhood education space before, and I have always believed in making a meaningful impact in the lives of children and families. At the same time, there's nothing more rewarding than helping passionate individuals turn their dreams into reality by opening a school of their own,” said Linderman.“I look forward to supporting Goddard School franchisees every step of the way as they build successful businesses rooted in purpose and impact.”

Reliable, high-quality childcare is essential for working families - and demand is rising. The U.S. childcare industry, currently valued at $71 billion, is projected to grow to $91 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research's April 2024 report, U.S. Child Care Market Size & Trends . The Goddard School is well-positioned to meet this growing need by expanding strategically into high-growth markets.

Earlier this month, The Goddard School broke ground on its first location in Utah - a significant milestone in its national growth. This expansion marks the start of a broader strategy to collaborate with franchisees to bring Goddard's high-quality early childhood education to more families across the state. In May, a lease for the first Goddard School in Brooklyn was signed, expanding access to franchisee-operated schools in the New York City market. These developments underscore the growing demand for The Goddard School and the momentum behind its franchise growth in high-potential markets nationwide.

For 37 years, The Goddard School's proven franchise model has supported owners with industry-leading standards in operations, marketing, training and educational programming. Today, nearly 650 Goddard Schools nationwide serve nearly 100,000 children, offering a nurturing, safe environment that supports each child's social, emotional and academic development.

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#55 in the 2025 Franchise 500 ) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#63 in the 2024 Top 400 ). Additionally, Goddard Systems is included in Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises , a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 640 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit .

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For 37 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The Goddard School's exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, embraces how children learn best-through their innate curiosity-because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy-and wonder-of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit .

