Manu Bhaker Posts Inspiring Message On Olympic Day: Says 'It's Just The Beginning, We Have So Much More In Us'
Manu's performances in Paris took the nation by storm as she became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting with a bronze at Paris 2024 in the women's 10m air pistol event. It came a day after she became the first female shooter to reach an Olympic final in an individual event in 20 years.
Just days later, she teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to win bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, making her the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single Olympic Games.
“Every day, I thank my fate and my gods, who made it possible for me to live the dreams of millions of athletes. My shooting career is 9 years young, but like a desi, I have been an athlete ever since I gained consciousness. There is no dream that cannot be fulfilled and no destination that cannot be reached, but the fuel will only be honesty, hard work, and hope. To all the aspiring Olympic champions, including myself, it's just the beginning; we have so much more in us. Let's get it! Jai Hind!! . #happyolympicday,” posted Manu on Instagram.
The Olympic Day, celebrated every year on June 23 since 1948, commemorates the revival of the Olympic Games in Paris on June 23, 1894. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was officially formed on the same day.
With the shooting contingent bagging three out of six medals for India at the 2024 Olympics, the popularity of the sport surged across the nation, with the athletes gaining widespread recognition all around the globe. The Indian shooters continued their meteoric rise with a successful stint at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup 2025 in Munich, where India secured four medals, two gold and two bronze medals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment