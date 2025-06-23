Ipv4.Global Celebrates Triple Win At The 10Th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards For Achievement

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4, a division of Hilco Streambank and the world's most trusted IPv4 marketplace, proudly announces that it has received three prestigious honors at the 10th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Achievement . The Globee® Awards for Achievement celebrate organizations, teams, and individuals who demonstrate exceptional results, leadership, innovation, and impact across various business functions and industries. These awards underscore IPv4's commitment to excellence and continued success in leadership and delivering trusted solutions that shape the future of internet infrastructure.

Lee Howard Named Business Leader of the Year

IPv4's Lee Howard was also honored as Business Leader of the Year for his exemplary leadership and vision. Under his guidance, IPv4 continues to deliver trusted solutions that help organizations navigate the complexities of managing and monetizing IP resources.

Recognized for Market Leadership

IPv4 was named a winner in the Achievement in Market Leadership category. Since launching the world's first online marketplace for IPv4 addresses in 2014, IPv4 has set the industry standard for transparent, secure, and efficient IPv4 transactions. Today, it remains the definitive global marketplace for IPv4 transfers, trusted by buyers and sellers worldwide.

"We are honored to receive this award, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our world-class team," said Lee Howard, Executive Vice President at IPv4. "This recognition fuels our drive to continue delivering value and achieving new milestones."

ReView Wins Business Product or Service of the Year

The company's proprietary IP address management tool, ReView, was awarded Business Product or Service of the Year. ReView is a first-of-its-kind IP address audit tool that identifies inefficiencies in IP address management and offers potential solutions. Using ReView, IPv4 has helped numerous organizations capitalize on multimillion-dollar IP assets and modernize their networks. ReView has been recognized numerous times, including a Stevie (2023), two Merit awards (2024 & 2025), and now two Globee awards (2023 & 2025).

"This product came out of listening to our customers and developing a solution to their problems," said Howard. ReView's recognition builds on its prior industry accolades, including a Stevie Award and multiple Merit Awards.

The complete list of honorees is available here:

"The 2025 winners of the Globee® Awards for Achievement reflect globally recognized standards of business success," said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. "Their accomplishments highlight the impact of strategic leadership, innovation, and operational excellence."

More than 1,915 judges from diverse industries and regions participated in selecting this year's winners. The judges are listed here:

IPv4

IPv4, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4 provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (American Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Excellence (Customer), Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact (Women in Business). Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: .

SOURCE IPv4

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED