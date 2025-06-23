La Pulga Tequila, An Approachable And Affordable 'Tequila For Everyone,' Now Available In Colorado
After several visits to Mexico, they aligned with a distillery partner in the Los Altos region of Jalisco that was producing some of the best-quality artisanal tequila they had ever tasted, yet weren't known or available in the U.S. So the La Pulga founders worked closely with the distillery's talented maestro tequilero to harness this exceptional taste and style, and craft the distinctive taste profile they envisioned for their premium tequila. Now they just needed a name – something that spoke to the tradition and heritage of agave spirits but also respected the culture and pride of their hometown of Fort Worth where their idea was born. In Fort Worth, there's a well-known traditional outdoor market, affectionately called "La Pulga," where people come together in shared celebration and friendship, it is the perfect name for a spirit that embodies togetherness, connection, and honors cultural heritage.
"La Pulga is one of the fastest-growing tequilas in Texas, and we're enormously excited to now bring it to consumers and bartenders across the country, starting with important markets like Colorado where people understand and appreciate high-quality, affordable spirits," says Alan Thompson, CEO of La Pulga Spirits.
La Pulga Tequila is distributed in Colorado through Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). The brand is also available for purchase online via the La Pulga website.
La Pulga Tequila is crafted in small batches from only the ripest 100% Blue Weber Agave grown in the high altitude of the Jalisco Highlands. Each La Pulga varietal is packaged in an eye-catching and easy-to-pour bottle, sealed with a premium cork stopper and adorned with a keepsake La Pulga medallion that represents the brand's commitment to quality, community, and sharing. In addition to tequilas, the La Pulga portfolio of Mexican spirits also includes La Pulga Mezcal and La Pulga Sotol, which will now be available in Colorado as well.
