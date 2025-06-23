NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED DEALMAKER JOINS LATHAM IN NEW YORK

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Zach is an incredibly prolific M&A lawyer who brings a powerful skill set in complex domestic and cross-border transactions to our world-class practice," said Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins. "We are focused on serving the needs of our deep and growing client base of public companies as they navigate an increasingly complex and competitive landscape, and Zach's track record of managing sophisticated transactions further enhances our position as one of the world's elite M&A firms."

Podolsky led a higher dollar value of deals than any other US M&A lawyer over the last five years, according to Deal Point Data. He represents clients across many industries, with especially deep experience in energy, having advised on many of the most prominent transactions over the last decade. A CFA charterholder with years of experience prior to law school as an equity research analyst, Podolsky brings a singular combination of legal and financial acumen. He approaches transactions with a level of analytical rigor and strategic business insight that few M&A lawyers can match.

"We have built one of the foremost M&A practices in New York and around the world, and we are thrilled to further expand our public company M&A team in New York with the addition of Zach. He is a talented dealmaker, outstanding lawyer, and widely respected senior counselor to companies and boards - clearly one of the top leaders in the field," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "Zach's practice will integrate well with our highly talented M&A, private equity, and finance teams both in New York and across the firm."

"Zach's stature within the M&A bar reflects his extensive public company M&A experience and commercial sophistication," said Paul Kukish, Global Co-Chair of Latham & Watkins' Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice. "Few firms have Latham's scale and caliber of practice advising large multinationals that are looking for law firms who understand their complex business and legal needs. Zach will be a go-to resource for our clients and a terrific addition to our practice."

"Latham's M&A and corporate practices are rapidly expanding their share of the market's most consequential transactions, and I look forward to contributing to the continued acceleration of that momentum," said Podolsky. "The breadth, depth, and quality of Latham's global platform are exceptional, and I believe the firm's best days remain squarely ahead."

Podolsky joins Latham & Watkins from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. He received his JD from Yale Law School and his AB, summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from Harvard University.

