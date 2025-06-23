Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arkay Beverages Announces Resignation Of Samira Amri

2025-06-23 10:47:05
We confirm that Ms. Amri no longer holds any role, title, or authority within our companies.
Any communication or activity conducted in her name is unauthorized and should be disregarded .

We remain fully committed to transparency, integrity, and accountability , and we thank our partners and clients for their continued trust and support.

About Arkay Beverages
Arkay Beverages is the global leader in alcohol-free spirits and zero-proof alternatives, offering innovative products for health-conscious consumers around the world.

