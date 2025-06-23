Arkay Beverages Announces Resignation Of Samira Amri

We confirm that Ms. Amri no longer holds any role, title, or authority within our companies.

Any communication or activity conducted in her name is unauthorized and should be disregarded .

We remain fully committed to transparency, integrity, and accountability , and we thank our partners and clients for their continued trust and support.

About Arkay Beverages

Arkay Beverages is the global leader in alcohol-free spirits and zero-proof alternatives, offering innovative products for health-conscious consumers around the world.

