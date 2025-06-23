Methanol Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030: Capacity Is Expected To Grow Considerably By Approximately 25% - Middle East To Lead Growth Due To Industrial Demand Surge
Global methanol capacity is expected to grow considerably by about 25% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period, as it is a key feedstock in the production of formaldehyde, acetic acid, and various other chemicals that serve as building blocks for numerous industrial processes. The Middle East is set to dominate this growth, due to its heavy demand in is due to demand in various sectors such as energy, chemical manufacturing, and transportation.
Scope
- Global methanol capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030 Global methanol planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries Key details of the methanol plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Region Methanol Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock Regional Methanol Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock Global Planned and Announced Capacity Methanol Additions Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Methanol Plants by Region New Projects Announcements Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Methanol Plants
02. Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global Methanol Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024 Methanol Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries Methanol Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
03. Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024 Global Methanol Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
04. Methanol Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- Methanol Capacity in Asia by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Methanol Projects in Asia
05. Methanol Capacity Outlook in the Middle East
- Methanol Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Methanol Projects in the Middle East
06. Methanol Capacity Outlook in FSU
- Methanol Capacity in FSU by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Methanol Projects in FSU by Country
07. Methanol Capacity Outlook in North America
- Methanol Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Methanol Projects in North America
08. Methanol Capacity Outlook in Africa
- Methanol Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Methanol Projects in Africa
09. Methanol Capacity Outlook in Oceania
- Methanol Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Methanol Projects in Oceania by Country
10. Methanol Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- Methanol Capacity in Caribbean by Country, 2020-2030 Methanol Capacity in by South America by Country, 2020-2030 Methanol Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030
