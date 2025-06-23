Methanol Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030: Capacity Is Expected To Grow Considerably By Approximately 25% - Middle East To Lead Growth Due To Industrial Demand Surge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global methanol capacity is projected to rise by 25% from 2025 to 2030, with the Middle East spearheading this surge due to robust demand across energy, chemical manufacturing, and transportation sectors. Explore regional outlooks, planned and announced expansions, and investment forecasts to capitalize on industry opportunities.

Global methanol capacity is expected to grow considerably by about 25% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period, as it is a key feedstock in the production of formaldehyde, acetic acid, and various other chemicals that serve as building blocks for numerous industrial processes. The Middle East is set to dominate this growth, due to its heavy demand in is due to demand in various sectors such as energy, chemical manufacturing, and transportation.

Scope



Global methanol capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Global methanol planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries Key details of the methanol plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Reasons to Buy



Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced methanol plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global methanol industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook for methanol capacity data Assess key project data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered:

01. Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region



Key Highlights

Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Region

Methanol Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock

Regional Methanol Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Methanol Additions

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Methanol Plants by Region

New Projects Announcements Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Methanol Plants

02. Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country



Global Methanol Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Methanol Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries Methanol Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

03. Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company



Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024 Global Methanol Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

04. Methanol Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia



Methanol Capacity in Asia by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Methanol Projects in Asia

05. Methanol Capacity Outlook in the Middle East



Methanol Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Methanol Projects in the Middle East

06. Methanol Capacity Outlook in FSU



Methanol Capacity in FSU by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Methanol Projects in FSU by Country

07. Methanol Capacity Outlook in North America



Methanol Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Methanol Projects in North America

08. Methanol Capacity Outlook in Africa



Methanol Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Methanol Projects in Africa

09. Methanol Capacity Outlook in Oceania



Methanol Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Methanol Projects in Oceania by Country

10. Methanol Capacity Outlook in Other Regions



Methanol Capacity in Caribbean by Country, 2020-2030

Methanol Capacity in by South America by Country, 2020-2030 Methanol Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030

