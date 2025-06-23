Prophet W. Magaya Brings The 'America For Jesus Conference' To Dallas: A Global Beacon Of Faith, Empowerment, And Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophet W. Magaya, founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, is renowned not only for his dynamic ministry and miraculous healing crusades but also for his extraordinary commitment to economic empowerment, youth investment, and philanthropy. His journey from humble beginnings in Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe, to global influence is a testament to his vision, resilience, and unwavering faith.





Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, founded by Prophet W. Magaya in 2012 in Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe, has grown from a small gathering of 45 people into a global ministry with millions of followers. Centered on prophecy, healing, and deliverance through the name of Jesus Christ, the ministry has witnessed rapid expansion, drawing tens of thousands to its services and televised broadcasts on Yadah TV. Known for its dynamic and compassionate outreach, PHD Ministries addresses physical, emotional, and spiritual needs, with documented cases of healing from serious illnesses and life-transforming deliverance. The ministry's influence now extends across continents, making it a global beacon of faith and empowerment.

A Visionary Leader and Philanthropist

Prophet Magaya's impact extends far beyond the pulpit. He is the visionary behind the $17 million Yadah Marble Factory, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, which has created thousands of jobs and positioned the nation as a major player in the global marble industry. His business acumen and investments in local industries have been widely praised by government officials and international observers alike, with Zimbabwe's Minister of Industry lauding his role in driving value addition and industrialization.

Transforming Sports and Building Stadiums

Prophet Magaya is a passionate supporter of sports development in Zimbabwe. Most notably, he has invested over $10 million USD in the construction of the state-of-the-art Heart Stadium, a landmark project that stands as a testament to his commitment to youth empowerment and community development. In addition, he developed the Yadah Stadium and supports Yadah Football Club-a team he founded and sponsors. These facilities have become hubs for community engagement, youth development, and national pride. His support for local sports, including generous donations to Zimbabwe's national soccer teams, has inspired hope and opportunity for countless young people.

Yadah Hotel: A Hub for Hospitality and Community

Prophet Magaya's vision for holistic community development is further realized through the Yadah Hotel, a premier hospitality establishment in Harare built at a cost of $8 million USD. The hotel not only provides world-class accommodation but also serves as a venue for conferences, youth camps, and national team gatherings. It has hosted the Zimbabwe national football team and other major events, further cementing Magaya's role as a nation-builder and a supporter of local talent.

Empowering the Next Generation

A passionate advocate for youth empowerment, Prophet Magaya has launched numerous initiatives to support young entrepreneurs and small businesses, providing mentorship, capital, and platforms for growth. His investments in sports infrastructure and youth programs have created pathways for talent development and economic opportunity. He is also known for supporting local musicians, informal traders, and vendors, giving them opportunities to showcase their talents and grow their businesses.

Extensive Philanthropic Activities

Prophet Magaya's philanthropy is as diverse as it is impactful. He has donated over $500,000 to the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team, covering travel expenses, allowances, and equipment when the team faced financial challenges. He has also provided direct support to the women's national soccer team and other sports initiatives. Beyond sports, Magaya is known for his charitable giving to the less privileged, including food aid, school fees, and medical assistance for vulnerable families. His outreach programs have provided relief to thousands during times of crisis, and his ongoing support for local communities through empowerment projects has earned him praise from government officials and international dignitaries.

Global Recognition, Awards, and Praise

Prophet Magaya's humanitarian efforts, business leadership, and community impact have earned him numerous awards and accolades from both local and international organizations. He has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to economic development, youth empowerment, and philanthropy. Dignitaries, including Zimbabwe's Vice President and senior government officials, have toured his projects and commended his commitment to national development and social upliftment. His message of faith, hope, and practical empowerment resonates across continents, drawing believers and seekers from every walk of life.

Join the Movement in Dallas – Registration is Free!

The 'America For Jesus Conference' promises three days of powerful worship, prophetic teaching, and life-changing encounters. Registration for the conference is absolutely free, making this a unique opportunity for all to experience the dynamic ministry of Prophet W. Magaya, whose crusades have transformed lives and communities worldwide.

Event Details

Dates: Friday, August 15 – Sunday, August 17, 2025

Venue: Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre, 5410 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, TX 75240

Contact: +1 (346) 533-1566 | +1 (470) 646-4319 | +263 78 024 7537

Website:

As Psalm 33:12 (NIV) declares, 'Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people he chose for his inheritance.' Join Prophet W. Magaya and believers from around the world for a historic gathering that will ignite faith, inspire action, and empower a new generation of leaders.

For more information about the conference, visit

Prophet W. Magaya: Transforming Lives, Building Nations, Empowering Generations.

To register for the event, visit:



