Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: Over $15.5 Billion In New Investments To Fuel Data Center Growth In MEA By 2027
Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product presents analysis on MEA's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 287 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 166 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Angola, Bahrain, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, UAE, Uganda. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Key Market Highlights
- Almost 2 GW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2026 Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East & Africa with almost 50% of the total power capacity. The existing data center capacity in MEA is over 1.6 GW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 6 GW. Around $15.5 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in MEA by 2027.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (287 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (ACC1 or Samrand Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (166 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Middle East & Africa data center market database include:
- 21 Century technologies 3samnet Adgar Investments & Development Africa Data Centres Africa50 & Raya Data Center Agility Airtel Africa (Nxtra) Alastyr Telecommunication Alfnar project Batelco Bezeq International Borsa Istanbul Business Connexion Bynet Data Communications CipherWave CityNet Telecom Cizgi Telekom Cloud Exchange (DimensionData) CloudAcropolis Cloudoon Comnet Data Center Compass Data Centre CtrlS CWG PLC Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park Datacenter Vaults Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti Datema Bilisim Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd. Desert Dragon Data Center DGN Teknoloji Digital Parks Africa Digital Realty Du Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) ECC Solutions EcoCloud-G42 EdgeConneX Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey EgyptNetwork eHosting DataFort Emirates Global Aluminium Equinix Etix Everywhere (Orange) Excelsimo Networks GarantiServer Global Technical Realty Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers) GPX Global Systems Gulf Data Hub Infinity Injazat Internet Initiative Japan Internet Solutions ZA inwi ipNX Isttelkom IXAfrica Iozera Kasi Cloud,Keystone Khazna Data Centers Koc Sistem Mannai Marka Maroc Telecom Medasys MedOne,Mega Data Centers Meeza Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital Mobily Morohub MTN N+One Datacenters NaiTel Netdirekt Netinternet Neutel Communications NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret NourNet NTT & Dimesnsion Data Oman Data Park Ooredoo Open Access Data Centres (OADC) Orange Business Services Oxagon PacificControls PAIX Paratus PenDC Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults PlusLayer Quantum Switch Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT Rack Centre Radore Hosting Raxio Group Raya Data Center SadeceHosting (Sh) Safaricom Saudi Telecom Company (center3) SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc. SDS Shonfeld Data Services Center Serverfarm sloution by stc (Qualitynet) Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I. Techtonic Telecom Egypt Telecom Italia Sparkle Telehouse Telekom Kenya Teraco (Digital Realty) TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC) Turk Telekom Turkcell Vantage Data Centers VeriTeknik Vital Technology Vodacom Business Vodafone Zain Zajil Telecom ZEUUS
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment