Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: Over $15.5 Billion In New Investments To Fuel Data Center Growth In MEA By 2027


2025-06-23 10:46:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover comprehensive insights into the Middle East and Africa (MEA) data center market, with detailed analyses of 287 existing and 166 upcoming colocation data centers. Covering 23 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and South Africa, the database features data on white-floor space, IT load capacity, investment forecasts, and colocation pricing. Key highlights include projections of nearly 2 GW in added power capacity by 2026 and $15.5 billion in new regional investments by 2027. Designed for REITs, contractors, and infrastructure providers, this resource is essential for navigating MEA's evolving data center landscape.

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product presents analysis on MEA's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 287 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 166 upcoming data centers
  • Countries covered: Angola, Bahrain, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, UAE, Uganda.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

  • Almost 2 GW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2026
  • Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East & Africa with almost 50% of the total power capacity.
  • The existing data center capacity in MEA is over 1.6 GW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 6 GW.
  • Around $15.5 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in MEA by 2027.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (287 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (ACC1 or Samrand Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (166 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Middle East & Africa data center market database include:

  • 21 Century technologies
  • 3samnet
  • Adgar Investments & Development
  • Africa Data Centres
  • Africa50 & Raya Data Center
  • Agility
  • Airtel Africa (Nxtra)
  • Alastyr Telecommunication
  • Alfnar project
  • Batelco
  • Bezeq International
  • Borsa Istanbul
  • Business Connexion
  • Bynet Data Communications
  • CipherWave
  • CityNet Telecom
  • Cizgi Telekom
  • Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)
  • CloudAcropolis
  • Cloudoon
  • Comnet Data Center
  • Compass Data Centre
  • CtrlS
  • CWG PLC
  • Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park
  • Datacenter Vaults
  • Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
  • Datema Bilisim
  • Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
  • Desert Dragon Data Center
  • DGN Teknoloji
  • Digital Parks Africa
  • Digital Realty
  • Du
  • Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub
  • Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
  • ECC Solutions
  • EcoCloud-G42
  • EdgeConneX
  • Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey
  • EgyptNetwork
  • eHosting DataFort
  • Emirates Global Aluminium
  • Equinix
  • Etix Everywhere (Orange)
  • Excelsimo Networks
  • GarantiServer
  • Global Technical Realty
  • Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)
  • GPX Global Systems
  • Gulf Data Hub
  • Infinity
  • Injazat
  • Internet Initiative Japan
  • Internet Solutions ZA
  • inwi
  • ipNX
  • Isttelkom
  • IXAfrica
  • Iozera
  • Kasi Cloud,Keystone
  • Khazna Data Centers
  • Koc Sistem
  • Mannai
  • Marka
  • Maroc Telecom
  • Medasys
  • MedOne,Mega Data Centers
  • Meeza
  • Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital
  • Mobily
  • Morohub
  • MTN
  • N+One Datacenters
  • NaiTel
  • Netdirekt
  • Netinternet
  • Neutel Communications
  • NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
  • NourNet
  • NTT & Dimesnsion Data
  • Oman Data Park
  • Ooredoo
  • Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
  • Orange Business Services
  • Oxagon
  • PacificControls
  • PAIX
  • Paratus
  • PenDC
  • Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults
  • PlusLayer
  • Quantum Switch
  • Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
  • Rack Centre
  • Radore Hosting
  • Raxio Group
  • Raya Data Center
  • SadeceHosting (Sh)
  • Safaricom
  • Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
  • SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
  • SDS Shonfeld Data Services Center
  • Serverfarm
  • sloution by stc (Qualitynet)
  • Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.
  • Techtonic
  • Telecom Egypt
  • Telecom Italia Sparkle
  • Telehouse
  • Telekom Kenya
  • Teraco (Digital Realty)
  • TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)
  • Turk Telekom
  • Turkcell
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • VeriTeknik
  • Vital Technology
  • Vodacom Business
  • Vodafone
  • Zain
  • Zajil Telecom
  • ZEUUS

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit

is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

